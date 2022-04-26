“To receive this award is a true testament for the work I put into my craft on a daily basis, and for that I’m truly grateful”: Ja Morant on winning the MIP

Grizzlies guard Ja Morant shares a heartfelt note to winning the Most Improved Player of the year, becoming the first to win ROTY and MIP.

It’s been a turnaround season for the Grizzlies and their superstar player Ja Morant, who had their best season, clinching the second seed in the western conference with a 56-26 record. The Memphis team has surprised everyone with their phenomenal success this season.

Point guard Morant has shown us signs of a potential superstar with his elite athleticism and ability to score, especially in the paint. The former ROTY averaged 27.4 PPG, 6.7 APG, and 5.7 RPG on 49.3% shooting from the field. Morant led the league in points in the paint this season.

In only his first All-Star appearance, Morant started for the West, having the best dunk of the night. The 22-year-old constitutes a clutch ability and doesn’t fear finishing at the rim. Morant beat the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid, averaging 16.6 PITP.

Post winning the deservedly MIP award, Morat took to Twitter, expressing gratitude, as the whole world congratulated him on this feat.

Ja Morant tweets a heartfelt message post winning the 2021-22 MIP.

In only his 3rd season in the league, Morant might be one of the most successful players in Grizzlies franchise history, breaking records on a nightly basis. With his performances, Morant earned comparisons to the likes of Derrick Rose and Allen Iverson.

While many believed he deserved to be in the MVP race as well. Nonetheless, Morant is the 2021-22 MIP. The former Murray State guard expressed his emotions on Twitter.

I believe in everyday life you want to be better at your profession & as a person all the time. It becomes a constant grind, so to receive this award is a true testament for the work I put into my craft on a daily basis and for that I’m truly grateful. 🙏🏽 MIP — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 25, 2022

The Grizz presented Ja Morant with his Most Improved Player trophy at practice 😄 (via @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/K0fNH1t17P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 25, 2022

Congratulations to the lil homie @JaMorant on winning MIP!!! Carry the hell on… #TheDarkside — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 25, 2022

Currently, tied at 2-2 against the T-Wolves, the Grizzlies are looking to take the edge with Game Five being in Memphis.