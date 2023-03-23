“Kyrie Irving Is Always In My Ear”: Jaden Hardy Credits Mavericks Guard For Giving Constant Feedback Amid Recent Surge

When the Dallas Mavericks managed to add Kyrie Irving to their roster, every enthusiast and analyst believed that the Texas-based organization would be tough to beat. Much to everyone’s surprise, since the addition of the 6-foot-2 guard, Luka Doncic and co. have had an awful 7-11 record.

While the Mavericks have fallen down in the Western Conference standings, Kai’s presence has been of great advantage for Jaden Hardy.

The 37th pick of the 2022 Draft, Hardy has been benefitting as he shares the locker room with Irving. In the 13 games he’s played since Kyrie joined the Mavs, the 20-year-old has improved his stats – averaging 13 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

“Kyrie Irving has helped me a lot”: Jaden Hardy

With Kai missing out on yet another clash, the Golden State Warriors managed to grab a 127-125 win.

Getting to play 25 minutes due to the 2016 NBA champ’s absence, the 6-foot-3 rookie had a great 27-point and 5-rebound performance.

After the GSW-Mavs clash, the former G-League Ignite player spoke about Irving’s impact on him. Crediting the 30-year-old for his recent surge, Hardy spoke to the media:

“Since the time he has been here, he has helped me a lot. He is always in my ear, giving me feedback on what he sees and thinks when I am out there on the floor. So, that always helps, coming from him. When I was younger, I looked up to him and watched a lot of him. I tried to take things from his game and add it to mine. Just having him here with me and him being able to tell me things and help me get better, I am super grateful for that.”

Mavericks’ Jaden Hardy on learning from Kyrie Irving: “Since the time he has been here, he has helped me a lot. He is always in my ear, giving me feedback on what he sees and thinks when I am out there on the floor. When I was younger, I looked up to him and watched a lot of… pic.twitter.com/zOlBjbkhR8 — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) March 23, 2023

Hardy’s stats from his rookie year

Jaden has been having a phenomenal month of March. Recording 5 out of 7 20-point games in March, Hardy has been averaging 19 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

For the season, the second-round pick has been putting up 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Amid his recent surge, NBA Twitter has been lauding the youngster,

Jaden hardy is looking like a bucket so that’s the bright spot — Kendall Pugh (@PuGH_3) March 23, 2023

Jaden Hardy with opportunity pic.twitter.com/f0b9ZOFdPp — skinneybob (@skinneybob) March 14, 2023

At least we know Jaden Hardy is a beast — MFFL (@Mavs_FFL) March 23, 2023

jaden hardy not letting the mavericks’ season end in a couple weeks despite the rest of the team’s best efforts — tim cato (@tim_cato) March 23, 2023

Jaden Hardy is legit. It’s a crime that he’s been hidden on the bench for the majority of the season. — Alex (@AlexHoops_) March 23, 2023

