“Kyrie Irving Is Always In My Ear”: Jaden Hardy Credits Mavericks Guard For Giving Constant Feedback Amid Recent Surge

Advait Jajodia
|Published 23/03/2023

Kyrie Irving & Jaden Hardy
Credits: USA Today Sports

When the Dallas Mavericks managed to add Kyrie Irving to their roster, every enthusiast and analyst believed that the Texas-based organization would be tough to beat. Much to everyone’s surprise, since the addition of the 6-foot-2 guard, Luka Doncic and co. have had an awful 7-11 record.

While the Mavericks have fallen down in the Western Conference standings, Kai’s presence has been of great advantage for Jaden Hardy.

The 37th pick of the 2022 Draft, Hardy has been benefitting as he shares the locker room with Irving.  In the 13 games he’s played since Kyrie joined the Mavs, the 20-year-old has improved his stats – averaging 13 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

“Kyrie Irving has helped me a lot”: Jaden Hardy

With Kai missing out on yet another clash, the Golden State Warriors managed to grab a 127-125 win.

Getting to play 25 minutes due to the 2016 NBA champ’s absence, the 6-foot-3 rookie had a great 27-point and 5-rebound performance.

After the GSW-Mavs clash, the former G-League Ignite player spoke about Irving’s impact on him. Crediting the 30-year-old for his recent surge, Hardy spoke to the media:

“Since the time he has been here, he has helped me a lot. He is always in my ear, giving me feedback on what he sees and thinks when I am out there on the floor. So, that always helps, coming from him. When I was younger, I looked up to him and watched a lot of him. I tried to take things from his game and add it to mine. Just having him here with me and him being able to tell me things and help me get better, I am super grateful for that.”

Hardy’s stats from his rookie year

Jaden has been having a phenomenal month of March. Recording 5 out of 7 20-point games in March, Hardy has been averaging 19 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

For the season, the second-round pick has been putting up 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

Amid his recent surge, NBA Twitter has been lauding the youngster,

