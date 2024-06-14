Seemingly Disagreeing With Mark Daigneault’s COTY Pick, Isiah Thomas Anoints His Own

The NBA’s end-of-year awards are always hotly debated, and this year was no different. From the MVP to the DPOY, analysts and fans have chimed in with who they felt was a more deserving winner. However, one award this year seemed like a certain lock and was one that wasn’t highly debated either, and that was Coach of the Year.

Advertisement

OKC’s Mark Daignault won COTY for a spectacular regular season with a young Thunder team, and everyone except Isiah Thomas agreed with the decision. Zeke tweeted about it, claiming he felt Boston Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla deserved the nod over Daigneault.

The Detroit Pistons icon made his opinion, writing, “My coach of the year Joe Mazzulla. Let it be known.“ Thomas isn’t only impressed with his work helping the Celtics finish the regular season with the best record in the league and their stellar run in the ongoing playoffs. He’s also an advocate of Mazzulla’s unorthodox methods to motivate his team.

Thomas shared a quote from Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum where he revealed that the head coach showed the players videos of UFC fighters escaping chokeholds. He used it to build the team’s mental fortitude by showcasing that it’s possible to stay calm even in the direst circumstances. The Pistons legend was thoroughly impressed with Mazzulla’s unique tactic.

Jayson Tatum says Joe Mazzulla has the Celtics watch UFC videos of fighters getting choked out to show how they can stay calm and fight back in those moments. (via @JaredWeissNBA) pic.twitter.com/OEg3A4m3Vp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 13, 2024

Mazzulla may have missed out on the Coach of the Year award, but he would gladly settle for a championship ring, which is now only one win away. Thomas would also love it if the Celtics won the title as he has been rooting for them throughout the playoffs because of his close relationship with one of the Celtics’ most important players.

Isiah Thomas’ special bond with Jaylen Brown

Isiah Thomas and Jaylen Brown connected after the Hall of Famer reached out to the Celtics star following his commitment to play for the University of Berkeley. The Pistons icon, who earned a master’s degree from the university, has mentored the forward since his sole year in college.

Thomas went to war with Stephen A. Smith after he read a message from an NBA scout who claimed that Brown wasn’t marketable. The Hall of Famer called out the analyst on X, writing,

“I have been a friend, mentor and advisor to [Jaylen Brown] since he was a student at UC Berkeley he is 100 percent marketable and before you slander his name [Stephen A. Smith], tell your source to put their name on it or don’t speak on it. Let it be known.”

I have been a friend, mentor and advisor to @FCHWPO since he was a student at UC Berkeley he is 100 percent marketable and before you slander his name @stephenasmith tell your source to put their name on it or don’t speak on it. Let it be known. — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) May 26, 2024

Thomas’ ferocious defense of Brown, when taken with the fact that they both studied at UC Berkeley adds another layer to their relationship and makes it even more obvious that Zeke would love nothing more than to see his mentee and friend win his first ring, and hopefully his first Finals MVP trophy as well.