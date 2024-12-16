“Self Inflicted with All the Flopping”: Fans React to Joel Embiid’s Long Injury List as 76ers Star Suffers Sinus Fracture

The Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has picked up another injury after just returning to the court following an injury hiatus. This season was already in disarray for the franchise as well as the star and this new setback has added insult to injury.

Advertisement

Legion Hoops posted a list of all the major injuries Embiid has had throughout his career on X. Fans seem to be losing their cool looking at the prolonged injury history of the 76ers star.

As per the list, Embiid has had major injuries every year since 2014. The list includes a fractured foot in 2014-16, a meniscus tear in 2016-17, an orbital fracture in 2017-18 and 2021-22, knee tendinitis in 2018-19, bells palsy in 2023-24, and the most recent one to take him out, sinus fracture, among many others. Although the post was intended to be a record of Embiid’s health history, it brought out the frustrations in fans.

Joel Embiid’s injury history: • Fractured foot (2014-2016)

• Meniscus tear (2016-17)

• Orbital fracture (2017-18)

• Knee tendinitis (2018-19)

• Dislocated finger (2019-20)

• Partially torn meniscus (2020-21)

• Orbital fracture (2021-22)

• Sprained LCL (2022-23)

• Torn… pic.twitter.com/dJlkwiwjP7 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 14, 2024

A fan stated that these injuries self-inflicted and are largely a consequence of Embiid’s flopping habits, “Most of these are self-inflected with all the flopping.” The theory is that every time Embiid throws his 280-pound body on the floor in the hope of a foul call, he puts his health and fitness at risk.

Most of these are self inflected with all the flopping — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) December 14, 2024

A prolonged practice of the same has made his injury history look like an “encyclopedia”, as per another fan.

Embiid’s season was off to a bad start even before the sinus fracture, but this has made it worse for the 30-year-old.

Joel Embiid’s career has been marred with injuries

Athletes get injured all the time and it’s not a rare sight in any sport. However, in the case of Embiid, the consistency of his injuries has made him a liability for the 76ers. He has been in the league for nine seasons and is yet to play more than 68 games in a season. Last season, Embiid played just 39 games.

He is on track to repeat the same this season as well. While the 76ers have played 23 games this season so far, Embiid has been available for only six of them. Being injured all the time has cost the star player a lot as well. In his absence, the team has struggled to stay afloat even in the comparatively easier Eastern Conference.

The Sixers are 12th in the East with a 7-16 record. Although they have won five of their last 10 games, their problems are far from over. Not playing enough games per season has also sidelined Embiid from being eligible for individual awards.