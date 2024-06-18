“Send You to Washington to Die”: Udonis Haslem Takes a Dig at Wizards While Praising Brad Stevens for Kristaps Porzingis Pickup

In June 2023, the Boston Celtics sent shockwaves across the league when they shipped off 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart to land then Washington Wizards Center Kristaps Porzingis. Various critics blasted this move alluding to Smart’s terrific nine-year tenure with the franchise compared to Porzingis’ persistent injury troubles. However, less than a year after the trade, the Celtics’ management has been vindicated as the Unicorn turned out to be a crucial piece during their 2024 championship run.

On that note, former Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem lauded Boston Celtics’ President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, who orchestrated the move to bring Porzingis. He expressed that alongside Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla’s contributions, Stevens’ trade maneuvers also deserve special mention.

While praising Stevens, Haslem also took shots at the Washington Wizards, pointing out that in the franchise even top-notch talent can get buried in a sea of mediocrity.

Udonis Haslem: "They send you to Washington to get your affairs in order" LMAOpic.twitter.com/kWVYgDgkUW — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 18, 2024

Moreover, UH pointed out how the Dallas Mavericks had traded away Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards in 2022 and two years down the line, KP’s Game 1 outburst was responsible for trashing the Mavs’ hopes for a title early on.

During the post-game show after the Celtics’ title win, Haslem quipped, “If we are gonna talk about giving credit to Mazzulla and his staff, how about Brad Stevens and the decision he made. Porzingis had been passed around. They send you to Washington to die and then you go get ‘em.”

Thus, as per Haslem, the Celtics management did a great job of gambling upon a player who had been first let go by the New York Knicks and then by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics Front Office nailed its moves

The 3x NBA champion also pointed out how the Celts landed Jrue Holiday without giving up too much in the exchange, and this move was crucial to replace their long-term Point Guard Marcus Smart. In fact, Holiday upgraded the PG position and brought championship-level experience.

Clearly, the Celtics’ 2023 offseason moves have turned out to be the potion for finishing their 16-year championship drought. They already had a solid core led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, adding Holiday and Porzingis was a cherry on the top.

The template was set when they traded for Derrick White during the 2021-22 midseason trade deadline, and in retrospect, they gave up nothing significant to nab one of the best defenders and off-the-catch shooters in the league. Thus, the Celtics Front Office deserves full credit for identifying the missing pieces in their quest for a championship.