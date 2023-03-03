HomeSearch

“I Was OCD With My Preparation!”: Kevin Garnett How to Get Better Every Day to Celtics GM Brad Stevens

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 03/03/2023

Kevin Garnett may not have played for the Boston Celtics throughout his NBA career, but the man sure has a high standing with fans of the franchise. And why wouldn’t he? Garnett was one of the most iconic players on one of the most iconic Celtics teams ever. And of course, he did win a championship with them.

Now, it has been a while since Garnett retired. But, for obvious reasons, he still finds himself deeply connected with Celtics personnel. And that even includes Boston GM, Brad Stevens.

During a recent meet-up between the two, Stevens asked Garnett a rather nutty question. And in return, he got a rather interesting response.

Kevin Garnett reveals his thought process while he was playing for the Boston Celtics

Whenever he stepped onto an NBA court, Kevin Garnett was one of the most terrifying players on the planet. Sure, some of that was his ability to do absolutely everything on both ends. But, what terrified opponents more was his affinity to trash talk with venom enough to kill a grown man. And to go along with it, he had an indomitable mentality, never allowing him to accept defeat.

However, apparently, that extended to every practice session as well. Or so he revealed to Brad Stevens when asked how someone could get better every single day. Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Admittedly, given how the man was, there is a chance he had almost a dictator-esque image amongst teammates. But then again, to be an all-time great NBA player, perhaps that is what you need over all else. And Garnett was unquestionably beyond great.

What did Kevin Garnett average over his career?

In 1462 games, Kevin Garnett averaged 17.8 points, 10 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

The man also shot 49.7% from the field, 27.5% from three, and 78.9% from the free-throw line.

