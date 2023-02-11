“Mike Muscala is 4-7 From 3 in his Celtics Debut”: Brad Stevens Gets Praise For New Celtics Roster Addition

With every contending franchise swinging wildly this week before the February 9, transfer deadline, the Boston Celtics were comparatively quiet. There were rumors of them going in for Kevin Durant once again at the cost of Jaylen Brown, but Brad Stevens instead went for Mike Muscala.

The 6ft 11′ former Lakers forward who was in Oklahoma City for the past three and a half seasons has joined Jayson Tatum and Co after Stevens personally saw to it that he becomes a Celtic even if it costs them two second-round picks and Justin Jackson.

“When people that I knew well described Mike [Muscala], whether in coaching or playing with him or whatever, they always talked about the way he approached his work, the way he was as a teammate, the way he competed to win,” the Celtics’ president of basketball operations said. “That was the most important thing. Anybody that played with him would tell you they love playing with him, which, an alarm goes off in your head. That’s a person you want to have around.”

And the man proved him right in his debut game for the Cs.

Mike Muscala helps Jayson Tatum seal a 127-116 victory over LaMelo Ball’s Hornets, Celtics fans go wild

In the Friday night game against the Hornets that saw JT going berserk and scoring 41 points, shooting 5/10 from the three, Muscala got just 15 minutes of game time to show the city of Boston what they will get from him.

And although it’s the smallest of a sample size to put such huge expectations, the man went for 12 points, shooting 50% from the 3-point line off his 8 attempts while also producing a block which also made the TD Garden chant his name.

Mike Muscala gets a MOOOOOSE chant from the crowd after knocking down his fourth 3-pointer of the game — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 11, 2023

What else could you wish for in a debut? The man ran over the internet as well.

Mike Muscala is 4-7 from three in his Celtics debut Brad did it again pic.twitter.com/NV2D1D8j0D — Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) February 11, 2023

Mike Muscala’s gonna have Grant Williams applying to jobs on Indeed by April 😭 — Cousin DPOY (not notable) (@AndrewDoxy) February 11, 2023

Mike muscala just got here and had 12 points…… — Fly Cooper (@hhjr_) February 11, 2023

Game 1 & Mike Muscala already demonstrating that he gets the ball quickly to the right guys in the 1/2 court & can knock down open 3’s. If he’s versatile/athletic enough to switch proficiently enough on D he’s going to fit in well. — Boston Sports Mouth (@BostonSportsMou) February 11, 2023

The final Celtics roster for 2023

As things stand the Celtics’ roster for the remainder of the 2022-23 season looks good enough to contend. With Muscala’s addition, the already 6th best 3-point shooting team in the NBA would get better as he is a career 38-percenter from the distance.

Celtics roster 2023: –

Guards: Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, Payton Pritchard, JD Davison, and Brodric Thomas

Forwards: Jayson Tatum, Mike Muscala, Grant Williams, Danilo Gallinari, Sam Houser, Blake Griffin, and Mfiondu Kabengele

Centers: Al Horford, Robert Williams III, and Luke Kornet

