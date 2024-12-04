‘Sending Anthony Edwards’ A** to the Right’: Tony Allen Promises to Lock Down Wolves Superstar

Over the last few years, Anthony Edwards has come to be recognized as one of the best players in the league. While Ant-Man is a good two-way player, his offense is what garners most people’s interest. The hype is such that legends like Tony Allen have started chipping in with ideas to stop the Minnesota Timberwolves star.

Advertisement

During a Playback livestream of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies, Allen was asked what his strategy would be if he was tasked to guard the 23-year-old.

The host of the stream also asked the legendary defender a follow-up, where he wanted to know if Allen would use the same techniques he used against the late, great Kobe Bryant or if he’ll do something different for Edwards.

Allen said that he would rely on his health and strength to expose Ant-Man’s weaknesses. As per the NBA Champion, the Wolves star is brilliant with his left-hand drives.

He added that if Ant is allowed to go left, he’s “taking off.” So the 42-year-old vouched to force the T-Wolves star to his weaker right-hand side. Allen said, “I’m sending his a** to the right the whole time.”

Allen is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in NBA history. Even Kendrick Perkins, who was also on the stream, declared that Edwards wouldn’t wanna mess with a defensive juggernaut like Tony Allen, “Ant-Man ain’t want no smoke with killa bro.”

"I'm sending [Anthony Edwards] a** to the right the whole time" – Tony Allen on how he'd guard Anthony Edwards in his prime (@KendrickPerkins @CuffsTheLegend @aa000G9) pic.twitter.com/KCUQgVqogl — Playback (@WatchPlayback) December 4, 2024

Despite all the talent and athleticism Ant-Man possesses, it’s tough to argue against the Grindfather. Even though the game has changed a lot in the last two decades, betting against Allen’s ability wouldn’t be a smart idea.

Tony Allen talked about his First Team All-Defense moment

During an appearance on the Chris Vernon Show earlier this year, Allen talked about the time when he confronted a journalist about voting for him. Allen said, “Steve Smith was commentating and I just thought he had a vote…because they were saying commentators get votes or whatever. I looked at him, I wanted him to know, ‘Yo, I’m First Team All-Defense. Y’all better vote me. Last year y’all didn’t vote me.’”

In his 14-year-long career, Allen made three NBA All-Defensive First Team appearances, in 2012, 2013, and 2015. He made three separate NBA All-Defensive Second Team appearances as well.

During his conversation on the podcast, Allen stated that even on days that he couldn’t play well, he ensured that he gave his 100% on the court. This dedication is what made him one of the most exciting players to watch during his run in the NBA.