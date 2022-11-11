Serial $1000 Tipper Shaquille O’Neal Taught Ex-Girlfriend, Laticia Rolle, With His ‘Heart Of Gold’

Jun 26, 2017; New York, NY, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O’Neal (left) and Laticia Rolle pose for photos on the red carpet before the 2017 NBA Awards at Basketball City at Pier 36. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has always been incredibly generous with his wealth. It didn’t start off that way however as he first had to learn how to manage his own finances before giving back to the public. After spending close to $1 million in a single day before even getting drafted in 1992, he would hire a Jewish financial advisor to oversee his finances.

Since then, ‘The Big Aristotle’ has accumulated a net worth of $400 million. This was done through a variety of savvy endorsements and investments that continue to bring in passive income for him day in and day out.

With all of his money, Shaq has repeatedly done things like tip over $1000 at restaurants, buy kids shoes and bicycles at supermarkets, and even pay for a man’s engagement ring, all out of the blue. Like his ‘Inside the NBA’ co-host, O’Neal clearly doesn’t cheap out when it comes to helping out others.

Shaq’s ex-girlfriend, Laticia Rolle, learned about generosity from him

3 years after Shaquille O’Neal retired from the NBA, he would start dating model, Laticia Rolle, in 2014. She was already a part of the basketball world as she played college hoops at Eckerd College prior to her career as a model.

During the course of their relationship from 2014 to 2018, Rolle would rave about her 4x NBA champ boyfriend. In an interview, she would reveal how Shaq’s ‘heart of gold’ had taught her quite a bit.

“I like giving back. Shaq likes giving back. Being the big star that he is, he has taught me a lot with his big heart of gold and the way he is always giving back,” said Rolle in July of 2017.

The two would spark engagement rumors in 2017 when she took to her social media to show off a diamond ring on her finger. However, this would quickly be dispelled as the very next year, it would be confirmed that they both split from one another.

Who did Shaquille O’Neal date before and after Laticia Rolle?

Shaquille O’Neal shares 4 children with ex-wife, Shaunie O’Neal. After 7 years of marriage, the two would file for divorce with Shaq recently taking all the blame for it due to him cheating on her multiple times.

He would reportedly date Gilbert Arenas’s ex, Laura Govan, but they would both deny this ever happening. From 2010 to 2012, Shaq was involved with Nicole Alexander and in 2010, personal DMs between O’Neal and Dominica Westling were found.

