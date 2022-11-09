“Don’t Post Your $300,000 Rolls Royce on Social Media”: When Shaquille O’Neal’s Mom Asked Lakers Legend to Not ‘Rub His Richness’ in People’s Faces

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest names in the game of basketball, nay, the sporting world altogether. It’s not only because of his gigantic physical frame but also because of what he has accomplished with the same. Shaq is a 4x NBA Champion, is a part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and is an all-time NBA great.

Thanks to his accomplishments on the court and smart decisions with his money, O’Neal built a net worth of more than $400 Million. O’Neal earned $292 Million from his 19 seasons in the NBA. Since then, he’s grown his worth thanks to his smart investments, endorsement deals, and more avenues.

Despite his huge wealth, Shaq has always been humble and down to earth. The credit for the same goes to his mother, Lucille O’Neal. From the time he earned his first NBA cheque, his mom always reiterated the importance of giving back.

Lucille O’Neal asked Shaquille O’Neal to stop posting about his Rolls Royce

Shaquille O’Neal earned a lot of money during his NBA days. Growing up in poverty, Shaq wanted to give his mother all the luxuries of the world. He bought her a house with his first paycheck. When he got more expensive gifts for her, she rejected those, and asked him to give back to the community instead.

The same applied when it came to showing wealth. Back when Shaq got a new Rolls Royce, he went overboard and started posting the same on his Instagram a lot. His mother was mad about the same, and sat him down. Shaq remembered she said, “Baby, we know you’re successful, but you don’t have to throw it in people’s faces.”

Shaq paid heed to his mother’s words, and stopped posting about his luxurious possessions. We can now see him posting about things from his daily life and events on his Instagram.

Shaq’s car collection

Shaquille O’Neal has done a lot in his career to get to the point where he is today. As they say, work hard, play harder. Shaq took the same to heart while building his car collection. His car collection boasts legendary cars such as:

Rolls Royce Phantom

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Lamborghini Gallardo

Superman Range Rover

Hummer H2S

Mercedes Benz S550

Dodge Charger Hellcat

Ferrari F355 Spider

and more.

Considering his car collection, Shaq’s claim about spending over $20,000 on gas makes total sense.

