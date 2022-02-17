Basketball

“Seth Curry’s box plus/minus score is almost twice James Harden’s!”: How the new Nets star is humiliating the Beard after just 2 games in Brooklyn

"Seth Curry's box plus/minus score is almost twice James Harden's!": How the new Nets star is humiliating the Beard after just 2 games in Brooklyn
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
“In the beginning everything will be fine. It’s more interesting to see what will happen in 3 months”: S1mple comments on new Vitality and G2 CSGO roster.
Next Article
Most wickets in PSL history: Wahab Riaz becomes first player to take 100 wickets in Pakistan Super League
NBA Latest Post
"Seth Curry's box plus/minus score is almost twice James Harden's!": How the new Nets star is humiliating the Beard after just 2 games in Brooklyn
“Seth Curry’s box plus/minus score is almost twice James Harden’s!”: How the new Nets star is humiliating the Beard after just 2 games in Brooklyn

Nets star Seth Curry humiliates James Harden’s time in Brooklyn with 2 incredible performances with…