“Seth Curry’s box plus/minus score is almost twice James Harden’s!”: How the new Nets star is humiliating the Beard after just 2 games in Brooklyn

Nets star Seth Curry humiliates James Harden’s time in Brooklyn with 2 incredible performances with his new franchise

Ben Simmons may have been the marquee acquisition in that James Harden deal, but Seth Curry is out to prove it a crime to forget him.

In the last two games, the lesser appreciated Curry has been a man possessed. During his appearance against the Sacramento Kings, the man had an impressive 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, while shooting 10 of 18 from the field (55.6%), and 3 of 8 from deep (37.5%).

At the time, Nets fans were all overjoyed, but some feared that this was more of a standout performance, rather than the norm. But then, the man followed that game up with arguably an even better performance for the franchise.

The points and rebounds definitely took a hit in this next game against the Knicks, at 20 and 1 respectively. But then, the former 76ers player also paired that up with 6 assists, while shooting 7 of 14 from the field (50%), and a blistering 6 of 9 from three-point territory (66.7%)

Now normally, we’d try to bring down the numbers talk here, buuuuut it seems that our topic at hand has some other ideas. And as you must have read from the title by now, it is one that massively involves that recently departed James Harden.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

“Seth Curry has almost doubled James Harden’s box plus/minus score after just two games in Brooklyn

Now, we know two games aren’t that massive a sample size. But hey, James Harden had a lot more playing time as well, per game and in total. And yet… well, just take a look at the tweet below.

Fun fact — After 2 games Seth Curry is a +41, which is almost twice as much as James Harden was on the Nets this season (+23). (Submitted by @andeee622) pic.twitter.com/sYU60G3Xnk — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 17, 2022

That right there has got to be a terrible punch to Harden’s gut… no matter how quickly it appears to change in size.

The man had 80 games with the Nets, and he’s already being beat by this much?

It seems that the Nets’ front office and their favorite Curry brother have won round one. Now, we lay in impatient wait, for the 76ers’ retaliation.

