“DeMar DeRozan, thank you for setting a great example and playing the game with supreme skill”: Kevin Durant takes it to Twitter as the Bulls star surpasses Wilt Chamberlain to create NBA history

With his 38 point-performance on 59.3% FG against the Kings, DeMar DeRozan surpasses Wilt Chamberlain to create NBA history for an impressive scoring feat.

DeMar DeRozan has managed to achieve the unimaginable. After the Bulls guard’s Wednesday night performance, Deebo has managed to surpass the great Wilt Chamberlain to create NBA history. We are talking about DeRozan overtaking an all-time legend of the game who had scored 100 points in a game and has his names for the majority of the records.

DeMar recorded 38 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists in the Bulls’125-118 win over Sactown. Not only did DeRozan become the first Bulls player since Michael Jordan to record 8 straight 30-point games, but he also is now the only player in history to record 7 consecutive games with 35+ points on an FG better than 50%.

It happened. DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 7 straight games.

40 PTS | 67 FG%

38 PTS | 50 FG%

35 PTS | 64 FG%

36 PTS | 68 FG%

38 PTS | 59 FG%

45 PTS | 60 FG% pic.twitter.com/LjNqZAxnpB — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 17, 2022

Kevin Durant lauds DeMar DeRozan as he sets NBA history with his 7th 35 straight point game with 50% FG

Creating history is special. Surpassing Wilt is an even more impressive feat. And when asked to talk about the same, DeRozan was humble with his answer:

“As a kid, as a fan of the history of the game, being in the league as long as I’ve been in this league – things like that continue to make me even more humble,” he said. ‘”Being an NBA player and being able to have the privilege to be able to play this long and have these opportunities, man, it’s something I never take for granted. And the crazy thing is I felt like I missed eight easy shots I normally would have made.”

Kevin Durant was one of the many who congratulated the 6-foot-6 guard for his historic outing. Giving Deebo the flowers he rightfully deserves, KD took it to Twitter:

Thank you for setting a great example and playing the game with supreme skill @DeMar_DeRozan — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 17, 2022

DeRozan has really caught fire before the All-Star break. In this 7-game span, the 32-year-old is putting up a mindboggling 38.6 points while almost shooting as efficiently as 60% from the field.

After his scoring outburst this month, without a doubt, DeMar will surely jump up a few spots in the next MVP ladder.