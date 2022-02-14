“Seth made me change my favorite team”: Stephen Curry accepts Nets are his favorite team to follow over the Sixers after his younger brother got traded

Stephen Curry now has Brooklyn Nets as his favorite team as Seth Curry moves on from the Philadelphia 76ers.

In a blockbuster trade to end the trade deadline with a bang this week, the Philadelphia 76ers sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets in return for James Harden.

Like every other trade, this trade had casualties of its own. Sixers had to compromise a few other players as well in a deal, among whom Seth Curry will be the one they might miss the most.

The 31-year-old was averaging career highs of 15 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 45 games for the 76ers before the trade.

The fifth-highest career three-point field goal percenter in NBA history, Seth has had a much different career than his older brother and three-point savant, Stephen Curry.

Both of them haven’t even played together in one team in the NBA, but they always follow each other wherever they play. Steph especially always has his younger brother’s team as his preferred team to follow.

Stephen Curry has a new favorite team and it is the Brooklyn Nets

After Golden State defeated the Lakers 117-115 in San Francisco on Saturday night, Steph Curry was asked about his brother getting traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets. And the Warriors point guard answered in the most Steph way, accepting that he’d have to switch his favorite team to the Brooklyn Nets from the Sixers.

“I had to change my favorite team in my phone to get the alerts from Philly to Brooklyn,” Steph told in the post-game presser.

“I had to change my favorite teams in my phone” — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2022

Going from one contender to another, Steph said it is a win-win situation for his little brother, who will be a crucial part of the Nets offense.

“It’s a win-win for him,” Curry further said. “Hopefully, he can still be on a contender and be impactful in a playoff chase with Brooklyn. Excited to see him in a new uni.”

Seth Curry might have had a slow start, playing for the 8th franchise in a 9-year NBA career, but the sharpshooter is now considered a much dependable player.

Having played some great basketball in the two Playoffs and taking over some scoring and play-making responsibility off Ben Simmons since the start of the 2021-22 season he is not just a catch and shoot guy anymore. And hopefully Steve Nash doesn’t fail to capitalize on his skills.