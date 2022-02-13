Basketball

“Jokes like half-game or half-man don’t impact me because I’m used to this”: Kyrie Irving claps back at Charles Barkley for his recent controversial statements

"Jokes like half-game or half-man don't impact me because I'm used to this": Kyrie Irving claps back at Charles Barkley for his recent controversial statements
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I went with Adrian [Newey]"– Christian Horner recalls time he went on McLaren's factory tour amidst his Mercedes factory visit win which he can't redeem
Next Article
“Amazing back to back performances by Dejounte Murray”: Manu Ginobili is left speechless as the Spurs All-Star records a staggering 63 points, 27 assists, 17 rebounds, and 6 steals over the past 2 games
NBA Latest Post
“Totally agree Tyreek Hill, why not chase Michael Jordan for 7 rings?”: Tom Brady and the Chiefs indulged in Super Bowl trash-talk before the Bucs QB backed it up last year
“Totally agree Tyreek Hill, why not chase Michael Jordan for 7 rings?”: Tom Brady and the Chiefs indulged in Super Bowl trash-talk before the Bucs QB backed it up last year

Tom Brady and the Kansas City Chiefs trash-talked one another about chasing Michael Jordan prior…