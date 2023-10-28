Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Backed Clothing Brand Earns Millions of Dollars Per Minute Immediately After Launch, Sets Record

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of multiple high-profile athletes to be closely involved with SKIMS, a clothing line founded by Reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Featuring the likes of other sporting superstars Neymar Jr. and Nick Bosa, SKIMS appears to have made history by breaking a record for the most sales registered in a minute. According to TMZ’s post on Instagram, the brand’s recent expansion of its men’s line has resulted in the company raking in millions of dollars per 60 seconds.

While the brand was started by Kim back in 2019, it claims to have reinvented underwear for women and has recently attempted to do the same for men. That led to a host of high-profile promotions involving some highly-fashionable stars from around the sporting world.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finds himself in high-profile company, alongside the likes of Brazilian football sensation Neymar Jr., as well as San Francisco 49ers 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. Both the athletes, like Shai, are often commended for their fashion sense.

The three stars have become the face of the men’s section of the brand, which appears to have worked out perfectly for Kim Kardashian. While exact figures of the financial impact are not available, it seems as if SKIMS has already broken a couple of records. This includes the highest sales registered per minute since the launch of the new line, which according to TMZ has led to millions of dollars worth of sales, every 60 seconds!

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is widely seen as the NBA’s best-dressed superstar

Shai appears to be a savvy pick by Kim Kardashian’s company and has been seen as one of the best-dressed NBA superstars for a number of years. As a matter of fact, the OKC Thunder star was called the best-dressed by SLAM’s Ian Pierno back in September 2020.

Pierno had claimed that while most NBA rookies tend to have stylists that ensure they look dope, they also result in the stars taking fewer risks with their clothes. He was impressed with the way Gilgeous-Alexander dressed and suggested that his risk-taking ability meant he was choosing his own clothes.

Pierno, who is a fashion analyst for SLAM, had gone on to claim that Shai had served as a fashion inspiration for a number of younger players, according to Sharp. While that sometimes did not pay off, Piernoe believes that Gilgeous-Alexander had a habit of taking good risks, more often than not. That, in addition to compliments from a variety of sources, appears to have finally led to a lucrative partnership with the Kardashian-owned SKIMS.