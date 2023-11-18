Top five sportspersons who have also earned a name for themselves in streaming

Streaming has grown significantly in the past few years. It has become a professional career option for many. However, many renowned celebrities also tried their hands at livestreaming for fun and ended up making a name for themselves.

Advertisement

Many sectors were affected when the world shut down in 2020 because of the pandemic, including sports. Many leagues and competitions were on pause, leading many sportspeople to dive into the world of streaming. So, let’s see who are these sportspersons who are also streamers.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster is an American football wide receiver who plays for the NFL side New England Patriots. He is one of the best in his sport and holds multiple records. But when not breaking records on the pitch, the American star likes to dive himself into video games.

Advertisement

Due to his liking for video games, JuJu started streaming on Twitch during his rookie year. Surprisingly, he tuned out to be a fun streamer to watch. JuJu has over 257,000 followers on the purple platform. He mostly streamed Fortnite and Call of Duty on his channel.

The American wide receiver also joined Ninja’s record-breaking Fortnite stream, which was joined by other celebrities like Drake and Travis Scott. Because of his busy schedule, Smith-Schuster doesn’t stream anymore. But he does upload gaming-related videos on his YouTube channel sometimes.

Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. surprised everyone when he joined Twitch. The Brazilian is among the best footballers in the world. He is widely known for his dribbling skills. But as a streamer, he also got the opportunity to showcase his skills in FIFA 22.

Advertisement

Aside from FIFA 22, the ex-Barcelona star played games like Call of Duty, PUBG, Fortnite, and Among Us. It didn’t take Neymar to get over 2.7 million followers on his Twitch channel. In 2021, he signed an exclusive streaming contract with Facebook Gaming.

The Brazilian winger is well-known for pulling pranks on his teammates or being pranked by them. This situation even continued on his streaming venture. There is a famous clip from his livestream where a friend scared Neymar while he was playing a horror game.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc is among the finest drivers on the Formula One grid. He currently drives for the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team. He has 5 race wins, 27 podiums, and 23 pole positions under his belt. But aside from being an elite F1 driver, he is also a successful streamer.

The Monegasque started streaming on Twitch when the 2020 season was on hold due to COVID-19. He has over 957,000 followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform. He mostly used to play F1 video games and other racing simulation games.

Even though Leclerc no longer streams on Twitch due to his packed schedule. But the internet is still filled with clips from his old livestreams. He soon became famous because of his on-stream shenanigans and broken English.

Lando Norris

Leclerc wasn’t the only Formula One driver to try his luck in gaming. Fellow F1 driver and McLaren star Lando Norris also became a streamer. He has over 1.5 million followers on his official Twitch channel.

Norris mostly played titles like PUBG, Among Us, and F1 video games. The Englishman also collaborated with fellow F1 drivers and streamers on his streams. He has collaborated with famous UK-based streamers Zerkaa, W2S, and Vikkstar.

After tasting the success in streaming, the F1 driver started his gaming organization, Quadrant. His organization consists of streamers like Max Fewtrell, Aarava, Riabish, FNG, and Super GT. He no longer actively streams but makes gaming-related videos on YouTube sometimes.

Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero was probably the last person anyone might have taught to see streaming. But he became the most successful sportsperson-turned-streamer with over 4.8 million followers on the purple platform.

Like Neymar, Aguero also started streaming for fun. But after hanging up his boots because of his heart condition, he became a professional streamer. Most of his streams were about him playing FIFA, Call of Duty Warzone, and Fall Guys.

Aside from playing video games, the former Manchester City striker also talks about football. The 35-year-old also livestreams the matches of his team, Kunisports. His side plays in the Kings League, a seven-a-side football league by ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

These are some of the famous athletes who made a name for themselves in streaming. Like Aguero, the remaining four on this list can also pursue a successful career in streaming when they retire from their respective sports.