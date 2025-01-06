“It’s Hard to Look the Guys in Their Faces”: Nick Bosa is “Embarrassed” After 49ers’ 6-11 Season

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Even if it was a useless fixture and the 49ers didn’t need to be competitive, they could have finished the season on a positive note by defeating the Cardinals. But not only did they lose, but they also conceded a mortifying 47 points. This has been the story of the 49ers defense all season. Not only were those watching embarrassed by the poor showing, but so was 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa.

Advertisement

Bosa reflected on the tough season in the post-game conference, admitting to feeling embarrassed by the defense’s shameful outing:

“It’s hard to look guys in the faces as the leader on the team and that’s the product that we kept putting out game after game. It’s pretty embarrassing.”

Despite recognizing issues with the team’s defensive performance early in the season, Bosa expressed confusion over why the 49ers continued to struggle defensively despite repeated efforts to improve. He suggested that a combination of schematic problems, fundamental issues, and injuries may have contributed to their decline.

He admitted that the team knows how to play well, which means there needs to be some self-introspection. And he thinks a break to regroup and reassess is exactly what they need to get back to the level of play they know they are capable of.

The 49ers boast a top-ten defense on paper, and their overall numbers haven’t been terrible. However, their struggles in the red zone have been glaring. Ranked 27th in red zone defense, they’ve allowed over 25 points per game and given up 50 touchdowns. Compounding the issue, the Niners have failed to generate turnovers consistently.

While injuries have played a role, poor run defense has been a major factor. The 49ers have allowed too many explosive runs, and their performances in key games have been lackluster. They conceded more than 30 points in four games this season, struggling against teams like the Packers, Bills, and Lions, and gave up more than 20 points in 11 games overall. These defensive lapses were uncommon during Steve Wilks’ tenure. So, the suspicion turns to DC Nick Sorensen.

Is Sorensen the right DC for San Francisco?

Bosa too was asked about Sorensen but the DL remained tight-lipped and diplomatic, refusing to throw his DC under the bus.

However, his lack of trust in the defensive coordinator was glaringly obvious when the only words he had to say when asked if Sorensen was the right person to be DC for the Niners were, “I think he’s a good coach, but it’s not my decision.”

Sorensen is the third defensive coordinator in three years for the Niners. The question now is will they look for their fourth in four seasons or divest from their pattern and give Sorensen more time to adjust and learn?

Kyle Shanahan’s teams have a history of bouncing back, and they’re capable of doing so again next season. To start, they’ll need to get key players healthy and focus on bolstering their defense. Having the 11th overall pick in the draft will be instrumental in addressing their needs.

While the offense has always been the team’s strength, they struggled there as well this season. Brock Purdy regressed as injuries mounted, unable to take control of games and perform at the level expected. Improving the offensive line will be crucial, as the squad overall is aging and showing signs of fatigue.

Finishing fourth in the division, however, offers a silver lining: an easier schedule next season. With smart investments on both sides of the ball and improved health, the 49ers can bounce back.