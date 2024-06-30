Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Establishes 4 Word Strategy for Jamal Murray and Himself Ahead of Olympics

With the 2024 Paris Olympics knocking on the door, basketball nations are busy strategizing to gain an advantage over their opponents. Refusing to be outdone, Team Canada has also formulated its game plan to emerge as a superpower in the competition. Their star player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, recently voiced the details of one such strategy, bringing teammate Jamal Murray into the picture.

Understanding the importance of his backcourt partnership with the Denver Nuggets star, Shai has wasted no time in creating this strategy. At the same time, the Oklahoma City Thunder talisman has kept things short and simple for the betterment of both. During a recent interview, he revealed the intricate details of the plan, stating, “I drive, he [Jamal Murray] shoots. As simple as that”.

This direct yet precise declaration carried immense weight. It showcased how their complementary playing styles can help the team on the biggest stage. For instance, Murray’s impressive shooting ability could enhance SGA’s capability to run the plays and dictate the tempo. It could also offer him more flexibility and time with the ball to excel under pressure.

At the same time, it captured their trust in each other’s abilities and themselves. After averaging 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2 steals per game this season, SGA established himself as a prominent figure in the league. Additionally, Murray’s remarkable quality of stepping up for his sides at the right moments turned him into a model number two.

On top of this, this duo has an impressive roster around them, propelling their chances of succeeding in the Olympics.

A glimpse into Team Canada ahead of the Olympics

Over the years, the country has put together a highly skilled roster. In addition to the talented guards, the team includes talents such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Andrew Nembhard, and Andrew Wiggins, among others. The basketball world saw a glimpse of their capabilities in the latest FIBA World Cup edition, where they secured a bronze medal for the country.

The upcoming tournament, however, will pose challenging questions for them. Consequently, the team’s defense must be as solid as its offense. That’s why the defensive enforcer, Alexander-Walker, is set to be a key player for Team Canada in the Olympics.

Murray outlined precisely the same after facing the Minnesota Timberwolves star in the Western Conference semifinals.

“I want [Alexander-Walker to play] the same defense in Team Canada…He plays with so much energy, and activity. He doesn’t get tired, it feels like. He does just whatever the team needs. It’s a lot of fun to go up against someone from your same area,” he mentioned.

Team Canada is well-positioned to take on the formidable Team USA in the competition. Can they repeat the history and bring back silverware to the nation again? That’s what the fans need to wait for to find out.