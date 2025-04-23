“Perfect 10-10 When Guarded By Jamal Murray”: Kawhi Leonard’s Two-Way Prowess Impressed NBA Statistician

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards and center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the third quarter during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kawhi Leonard is once again reminding basketball fans of his elite two-way capabilities. The Clippers’ first-round series against the Nuggets didn’t start well, as they lost by two points. However, they managed to bounce back in Game 2 and levelled the series with a three-point win. But win or lose, Leonard has been brilliant for his team.

Advertisement

In Game 1, Leonard scored 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, and four steals while shooting 9 of 15 from the field. However, he had seven turnovers, four fewer than the entire Nuggets team.

In Game 2, Leonard was an even better player. He dropped 39 points with three rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Leonard shot 15 of 19 from the field, with four of seven from distance. This time, he only had one turnover, showing incredible control over his performance.

But that hasn’t been the best part about his playoff performance so far. Carson Breber outlined Leonard’s impressive matchup stats on X. He wrote that the Nuggets, all players combined, have only shot 4 of 21 when guarded by Leonard. The Clippers’ superstar, on the other hand, has shot 24-34 against the Nuggets.

To make his stat even more impressive, Breber pointed out that Jamal Murray has had absolutely no impact on Leonard. He wrote, “He is a perfect 10-10 when guarded by Jamal Murray.” His ability to disarm the Nuggets’ defense while being equally effective on the defensive end is one of the biggest reasons why they were able to clinch a win in Game 2.

According to https://t.co/t1Nk6OITXF matchup data, the Nuggets have shot a combined 4-21 when guarded by Kawhi Leonard. Meanwhile, Kawhi has shot 24-34. He is a perfect 10-10 when guarded by Jamal Murray. Holy Klaw. — Carson Breber (@Carsobi) April 22, 2025

He also recorded a crucial steal in the final minute of the game, intercepting a pass from Nikola Jokic, which helped the Clippers win Game 2. But the job is far from done.

Kawhi Leonard is gearing up for something special

Leonard being a game winner isn’t going to be surprising for anyone. This is what’s expected from the Clipper because of the standard that he has set for himself. However, what makes his recent performances even more impressive is the fact that he has dealt with and overcome several critical injuries over the years.

Several of his injuries have derailed his team’s playoff hopes in the past. In recent years, his injuries have been more severe, forcing him to miss major chunks of regular season and playoff games. In the final regular-season game of the season, when the Clippers registered a major win over the Warriors, Leonard got emotional.

Posts from the nba

community on Reddit



Patrick Beverly revealed that the Clippers superstar texted him, “I’m happy I made it through the season healthy.” His commitment to his team, despite dealing with injuries and pain, is commendable. And it’s also a sign that Leonard is eyeing something special in this postseason run.