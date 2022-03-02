“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander really out here looking sus”: NBA Twitter react as the OKC guard shows up at the Paycom Center as a character from Among Us

Ahead of the Kings-Thunder clash, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled up to the Paycom Center dressed up as a character from ‘Among Us’.

After missing a majority of the games in February, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made quite the return to the lineup. SGA dropped 32/5/2 in the 20-loss to the Suns, 36/5/8 in the OT thriller win over the Pacers, and had yet another sensational individual performance against Sactown.

Despite the Thunder’s 21-point blowout loss, Alexander went to record a 37-point, 10-assist, and 7-rebound near triple-double while stealing the ball thrice and shooting the ball at an extremely efficient 75/100/71.4 shooting split.

However, SGA was making headlines and trending on social media even before he set foot on the hardwood. Now, Shai is known for being a bold dresser. His pregame outfit was a rather peculiar one as he pulled up to the Paycom Center looking like one of the characters from the popular online game ‘Among Us’.

NBA Twitter reacts as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulls up to the Arena wearing an Among Us outfit

As soon as the 23-year-old’s outfit went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Shai rolled up like this pic.twitter.com/ZDRrY29f4n — ThunderChats (@ThunderChats) February 24, 2022

Why is Shai dressed like an among us character 😭 — . (@TwoWayRatio) February 24, 2022

My boy dressed like banana pudding 😂😂😂 — Kamvp19 (@kamvp19) February 24, 2022

Love it or hate it, the confidence one needs to pull up in an arena wearing this is absolutely commendable.