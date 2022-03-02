“Giannis Antetokounmpo has been shooting better 3P% than Stephen Curry in February and no one is talking about it”: Bizarre factoid about the Bucks MVP’s 3-point shooting leaves NBA Twitter stunned

Giannis Antetokounmpo shot an impressive 39.4% from the 3-point in the month of February. That’s higher efficiency than the likes of Trae Young, Stephen Curry, Karl-Anthony Towns, among many others.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a really solid month of February. Playing in 9 of the Milwaukee Bucks’ 10 games this month, the Greek Freak went on to record a staggering 32.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 7 assists, 1.4 blocks, and almost 1 steal per game.

These numbers are not that surprising as the 2-time MVP has put up such stats several times in his career now. However, the efficiency at which Giannis has been shooting the rock, is what has been leaving everyone in shock.

The reigning Finals MVP shot the ball at a season-high 60.9% from the field and an outstanding 39.4% from beyond the arc. While attempting almost 4 three-pointers in a single game, Antetokounmpo has been surprisingly shooting at a higher efficiency than some of the league’s best three-point shooters this past month – Stephen Curry (36%), Karl-Anthony Towns (38.8%), Trae Young (38.6%), Jayson Tatum (32.6%), his own teammate Khris Middleton (27%), among many other sharpshooters.

NBA Twitter reacts as Giannis Antetokounmpo shots nearly 40% of his 3-pointers in February

As soon as Giannis’ February 3-point shooting percentage went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Giannis shot 39.4% from 3 on almost 4 attempts a game in February why is nobody talking about this — Stephen A. Smith Burner’s Burner (@TheSASBurner) March 1, 2022

If he keeps improving that 3 like he has from the line, it’s over for everyone else. As it is, the only way to guard him is to foul. Best scorer and defender in the league. He’s the MVP, but all he wants is another ring. — ComeSailAway (@jdheimsch) March 2, 2022

Imagine Giannis consistently attempting 4-7 3pt per game on almost 40% shooting fam…in addition to what he already brings — king (@KVLEL) March 1, 2022

39.4% is better than what Steph, Towns, Young, Tatum, Middleton shot in Feb — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) March 2, 2022

Cause we don’t want to acknowledge how doomed every NBA team is if he shoots 40% from 3 regularly — Izzi the savior (@izziwashere) March 1, 2022

the improvement in his jumper has been on display all season and everybody silent https://t.co/c9DyOHFxLZ — davo. (@shpillo_) March 2, 2022

Giannis is currently averaging 29.4/11.4/6 for the season while leading the Bucks to the 4th best record in the East. Ranked #3 in the latest MVP Ladder, Antetokounmpo could definitely improve his chances if Milwaukee rises up the standings.