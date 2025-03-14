Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Former Teammate Claims He Isn’t As Explosive As Russell Westbrook: “Everything He Does Is Skill”

Finesse is the best word to describe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game. It isn’t built on high-flying dunks or raw speed but on skill, precision, and footwork. That makes him one of the smoothest scorers in the NBA. On Run It Back, Gordon Hayward highlighted this contrast, saying that Shai may not be as explosive as Russell Westbrook or Derrick Rose, and his game is purely skill-based.

Shai is methodical in his approach. His ability to control the game’s pace makes him a different offensive threat. In contrast, someone like Westbrook was a relentless force of nature in his prime. Although there are stark differences between the two, Shai’s approach puts him on the list of the game’s greatest players in terms of skills.

Hayward was asked about what makes SGA so special. He said, “Behind the scenes, he’s just like all the greats that…I’ve played with. He’s putting in the work, he’s putting in the time. It’s not a fluke as to where he is.” Hayward raved about his footwork before separating him from the likes of Westbrook and Rose.

The former All-Star added, “He’s not super explosive. He doesn’t have like a Derrick Rose explosiveness or a Russell Westbrook explosiveness. So, everything that he does is all just skill-based. It’s footwork.”

SGA’s control and versatility have done wonders for him and his team this season. The OKC are the best team in the West with a 54-12 record and are the best overall.

As for SGA, he is the front-runner for the MVP title this season. The 26-year-old is averaging 32.8 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1 block per game while shooting over 52% from the field. He is currently better placed than Nikola Jokic to win the MVP, but things have come to a boil towards the end of the season.

Nikola Jokic talks about the MVP race against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jokic has been the most dominant player in the league over the last five years. Since 2020, he has made six All-Star appearances and has won the NBA title, the Finals MVP, and three league MVP titles. The Serbian is giving SGA a strong challenge, gunning for his fourth MVP in five years.

When he was recently asked about the competition, Jokic said, “This is my third or fourth year in a row so…I’m really…I can’t control it…I will say I think I’m playing the best basketball of my life so if that’s enough it’s enough. If not, the guy deserves it. He’s really amazing.”

Nikola Jokić on the MVP race between him and SGA: “This is my third or fourth year in a row so…I’m really…I can’t control it…I will say I think I’m playing the best basketball of my life so if that’s enough it’s enough. If not, the guy deserves it. He’s really amazing.” pic.twitter.com/p3Cx46tQmV — Katy Winge (@katywinge) March 11, 2025

While SGA is having the best season of his career, the Joker is averaging a triple-double, 29 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.4 assists while shooting nearly 58% from the field and 43% from the distance.

Many people believe that the only reason why SGA is being pushed to the front in this race is because of voter fatigue.