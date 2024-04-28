Ex-UFC Double Champ Daniel Cormier Reflects Confidence Declaring Himself ‘Michael Jordan’ of UFC Commentary

Once in a while, in every sport, there rises an athlete who transcends beyond the sport to be an icon. Just like we have Conor McGregor in UFC, basketball witnessed the ascension of Michael Jordan in the 90s. And in all honesty, the 6’6 shooting guard has become renowned for potency and greatness. Recently during the live telecast of UFC Vegas 91 at the Apex facility in Nevada, DC used the ‘GOAT’s’ name, boasting about himself as the best commentator out there.

During the main event of Saturday’s event, an overenthusiastic Cormier was calling the shots frantically. This was when his fellow commentator Dominick Cruz urged the former champion to have some water upon hearing his cracking voice. Identifying the sly remark, DC went on to rant,

“Yeah, I need one, I need one. I’m not just a professional, I’m the Michael Jordan of commentary.”

With the former double champ showcasing his swagger, claiming to be the best in fight commentary, witty Cruz was quick to respond. The former bantamweight champion chimed in, saying that DC is more of a “Charles Barkley” than the great Jordan.

Whether if he was referring to the resemblance between Barkley and Cormier or Cruz in fact was trying to tee off the veteran with a quick second-fiddle claim, is unclear.

Nonetheless, Cruz’s response hit the mark bang-on, as it seemed to startle Cormier, making him stop momentarily. As it turns out, for the past few days, Daniel Cormier is having a lot of fun, even sending a hilarious response to the new ‘BMF’ title holder, Max Holloway.

“I’m the daddest guy in the world”: Cormier’s hilarious response to Holloway

After his retirement in 2020, following the trilogy with Stipe Miočić, Cormier hung up his gloves and started a career in commentary. The Olympic wrestler is currently UFC’s voice, calling the shots along with fellow men in the panel – Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

But surprisingly, the 45-year-old hasn’t lost the edge and still is a fan favorite in the MMA scene courtesy of his humble nature and approachable demeanor. The former double champ highlighted this trait again, responding to Holloway. Acknowledging the Hawaiian’s last-second KO win against Gaethje, Cormier is assured that he is UFC’s ‘BMF’ without any trace of doubt.

Referring to his retired life and his dad duties, the Louisiana native modestly deemed himself as the “Daddest guy in the world.“ Continuing his funny banter against his friend, Holloway, DC said that it would be wise for the featherweight to stay away from him.