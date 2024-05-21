LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo Among 10 Athletes to Register Historical Earnings Record

Forbes recently released their top 10 highest-paid athletes for 2024 list. As one may expect, soccer players dominate the list, with five megastars making it to the top 8 spots. However, the list also contains three NBA players – LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Stephen Curry – with each of the MVPs earning more than $100 million this year alone.

Unsurprisingly, LeBron James was the highest-paid basketball player on the list. Despite being in Year 21, ‘The King’ received $48.2 million in salaries. Being one of the most marketable individuals in the sporting world, it wasn’t shocking to see James lead all athletes in earnings “off-field” – $80 million. The grand total of $128.2 million was enough to place King James #4 on the list, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo, Jon Rahm, and Lionel Messi.

Moving on to the next, Giannis Antetokounmpo being present on this prestigious list may catch many by surprise. With $46 million dollars in salaries, Antetokounmpo is only the 7th highest-paid player in the NBA. However, the $65 million that he earned off-field (3rd highest among all athletes) resulted in his earnings boosting up to $111 million. Leading Kylian Mbappe by $1 million, the Greek Freak made it to the 5th spot on the list.

Like LeBron James, Stephen Curry was another superstar who was expected to be part of this list. Having the highest salary – $52 million – among all NBA players coupled with the $50 million that he pocketed off-field, the Golden State Warriors guard made it to the 9th spot.

For the first time in history, all athletes in the top 10 list have surpassed the $100 million mark. And now, with seven NBA players already set to earn more than $50 million in the upcoming season, it is very likely that next year’s iteration of this list only includes more names from the NBA.

Stephen Curry will lead the NBA in salaries next season as well

The NBA’s increased salary cap has resulted in the league being able to pay its players more handsomely than ever before. The salaries are at an all-time high and the figures keep increasing at a rapid pace. In fact, as of this season alone, a total of 16 players earned more than $40 million.

Apart from Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Damian Lillard will be receiving massive paychecks come next season.

In the upcoming season, the number of players earning $40+ million will increase to 21. While Stephen Curry will remain the highest-paid player ($55.7 million) a total of six other players will also pocket more than $50 million, per Hoops Hype.

The NBA is clearly more financially sound than ever before. And with the league set to be the benefactor of a media rights bidding war soon, it’s clear that those in the league will not have to worry about their bank accounts for a long, long time.