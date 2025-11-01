mobile app bar

Shams Charania’s Inside Scoop On Damon Jones’ Relationship With Shaquille O’Neal And LeBron James

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

May 13, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and center Shaquille O'Neal (33) react after a play during the second half in game six of the eastern conference semifinals in the 2010 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The NBA’s ongoing betting scandal has fueled speculation and theories, most of which revolve around who else could potentially be involved in similar activities that might bring shame to the league. Unfortunately for LeBron James, the fact that he’s reportedly close to one of the prime culprits who was arrested doesn’t reflect too well on him.

Damon Jones, primarily a journeyman throughout his NBA career, was picked up by the cops along with Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier. They were all involved in illegal gambling activities with ties to the Italian mafia. It was embarrassing for the entire league that three high-profile personalities like them were involved in such activities — so much so that Commissioner Adam Silver is now having to work with federal authorities.

Amidst this, there were rumors surrounding James being involved in gambling too. And while they’re baseless, his ties to Jones cannot be denied. In fact, Jones is also close to Shaquille O’Neal, as revealed by NBA’s most trusted insider, Shams Charania.

Jones spent four years in Cleveland, where he shared the locker room with James and O’Neal. That’s where they got close. “They played several years together in Cleveland. That was the most time he spent on one team,” Charania said on FLAGRANT. “Other than that, he was a journeyman.”

“He was really close to LeBron, to Shaquille O’Neal, like the list goes on and on and on,” Charania added, hinting that there are others who could be tied heavily to Jones as well.

For now, however, those are just whispers in the wind. In reality, the authorities haven’t revealed more names. Only Jones, Billups, and Rozier are being investigated heavily, with Charania also stating that four of the five biggest mob families of the country are subjects of interest, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

What punishment is handed out to the ones accused remains to be seen. Their NBA careers, most certainly, appear to be over. But will they rat others out in the league? That’d be interesting.

