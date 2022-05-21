“Sonya Curry almost ABORTED Stephen Curry!”: How Warriors’ superstar and GOAT shooter would’ve never existed, if his mom hadn’t changed her mind last minute

Warriors’ Stephen Curry is often credited with changing the landscape of the modern NBA, revolutionizing the game with distance shooting

A shoot-first point guard, Steph propelled the three-point revolution and is the greatest shooter of all time. Steph is also the only player in the history of the NBA to be a unanimous MVP and is also a 3 time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry isn’t the only NBA player in the Curry family. Born to NBA player Dell Curry, Steph’s brother Seth Curry is also an established NBA player.

However, as the theme has been, Steph’s life has been all about overcoming challenges. From being an undersized, underrated youngster to the league MVP, Steph’s career trajectory has been nothing short of inspirational.

Steph’s mother Sonya revealed how he wouldn’t have even made it near the NBA if it hadn’t been for a late change of mind from her end.

What decision did Sonya have to make without which Stephen Curry would’ve never had been here?

With deep debate going on around the topic of abortion in the United States, Sonya who is releasing her book “Fierce Love: A memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose” revealed that she went through an abortion once and even considered abortion while she was pregnant with Steph.

Sonya revealed that she did not know what was going to happen with her and Dell Curry at that point of time. She also reveals how she was under pressure to “make the right decision” after her first abortion.

Sonya says that “God had a plan for that child” saying that “I would have gone through that, there would have been no Wardell Stephen Curry II”.

The NBA community sure is grateful to Sonya for not undergoing abortion a second time. Who knows what would have been the trajectory of the sport and the Warriors if Steph never existed, forget picking up a basketball.

