Shannon Sharpe Adamant That Michael Jordan’s Alma Mater Hasn’t Earned the Right to Be in the NCAA Tournament

Shannon Sharpe spoke on the University of North Carolina making the NCAA Tournament, and it’s clear the Hall of Fame tight end isn’t happy about their inclusion. Despite being a fan of the Tar Heels even before Michael Jordan’s time, Sharpe doesn’t think UNC is deserving of a March Madness bid.

Advertisement

Sharpe understands the history behind the legendary program, but that doesn’t mean the school should be automatically placed in the field of 64 every year. As he pointed out during First Take, there are over 300 Division I schools eligible for the tournament, so it seems unlikely that there wasn’t a more deserving program.

Sharpe was adamant in his belief that UNC should not be part of March Madness this year. “Forget deserving. You get what you earn, not what you deserve. They didn’t earn the right to be in this tournament,” Sharpe said of the blue blood university.

The former Denver Bronco acknowledged the discussion surrounding UNC’s chances of winning a game in the NCAA tournament, but he doesn’t even think they should have the chance. The school boasted one of the toughest strengths of schedules in college hoops, but Sharpe doesn’t believe that should matter if they don’t win those games.

Sharpe isn’t the only one to speak out about UNC’s inclusion in March Madness. The topic has caused controversy ever since participating teams were announced on Selection Sunday, as many others agree the school shouldn’t be included simply due to its storied history.

North Carolina’s inclusion in March Madness remains controversial

The University of North Carolina is usually a staple of college hoops in March, as the school has been invited to the NCAA Tournament in 10 of the last 12 seasons. However, it’s clear that this should have been one of the few times when the school understandably missed out on a bid.

At 22-13, UNC had compiled one of the country’s most divisive résumés due to their 1-12 record against top-tier opponents — referred to by the NCAA as “Quadrant 1” — which emphasizes victories over highly ranked teams, especially those achieved on the road.

Most any team that produced such a ghastly record against other top schools would receive an easy “no” regarding their NCAA Tournament bid. As a result, some have questioned if the historic program is receiving preferential treatment due to its successful past.

For many schools around the country, a March Madness bid is celebrated because it is earned, not deserved. Some universities go decades without a bid, so it’s understandable why many have a gripe with UNC’s inclusion when a less-heralded program would have cherished the opportunity.