Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight vs Indiana Pacers? Cleveland Cavaliers release finger injury report ahead of a crucial seeding game

Jarrett Allen is ruled out indefinitely with a fractured middle figure he suffered against Toronto Raptors Sunday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were on pace to finish Top 4 in the Eastern Conference after missing the playoffs for 3 consecutive years. They were already down two starters with Collin Sexton and Caris LeVert sidelined. The injury to Jarrett Allen could not have come at a worse time.

They have already slipped down to 6th position. Once Brooklyn Nets get all of their players back, they will be strongly eyeing the 6th position with just over 20 games left this season. Despite the breakout season, the Cavaliers might end up in the play-in tournament.

Jarrett Allen will not play against Indiana Pacers tonight

The Cavaliers have been 2-4 post all-star break. With the injuries to Rajon Rondo and Jarrett Allen, their record is expected to get significantly worse. Allen was first suspected to have quad contusion but after a thorough check, the middle finger fracture was detected.

It’s not clear at what point Allen suffered the injury. He was in the starting lineup but 10 minutes into the game he was subbed out, never to return. He will not be suiting up against Indiana Pacers tonight.

Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff revealed exactly what went down in the locker room after Jarrett Allen left the game.

“Jarrett Allen left with a quad injury and then he started pointing out other areas hurt when he touched them. That’s when we diagnosed the broken finger.”

He scored 6 points, 2 rebounds, and a couple of blocks before leaving the game. The Cleveland Cavaliers went on to defeat the Toronto Raptors 94-104. The Cavs are facing Indiana for the last time this season and have a very real chance of going 4-0 against them as the Pacers have their own long list of injured players.

