Basketball

Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight vs Indiana Pacers? Cleveland Cavaliers release finger injury report ahead of a crucial seeding game

Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight vs Indiana Pacers? Cleveland Cavaliers release finger injury report ahead of a crucial seeding game
Indu Dasari

Previous Article
"Paid $200 to watch LeBron James eat popcorn; I'm okay with it": NBA Twitter reacts as The King was seen enjoying popcorn on the sidelines as San Antonio Spurs defeat the Lakers
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight vs Indiana Pacers? Cleveland Cavaliers release finger injury report ahead of a crucial seeding game
Is Jarrett Allen playing tonight vs Indiana Pacers? Cleveland Cavaliers release finger injury report ahead of a crucial seeding game

Jarrett Allen is ruled out indefinitely with a fractured middle figure he suffered against Toronto…