Basketball

“John Stockton was harder to guard than Michael Jordan!”: Gary Payton makes a shocking claim while comparing his defensive assignments on the Bulls and Jazz legends

“John Stockton was harder to guard than Michael Jordan!”: Gary Payton makes a shocking claim while comparing his defensive assignments on the Bulls and Jazz legends
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
Valorant to CSGO: Autimatic has potentially returned to CSGO amidst T1 Valorant woes.
Next Article
"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games": Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O'Neal and other greats
NBA Latest Post
"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games": Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O'Neal and other greats
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has 4 of those games”: Joel Embiid compiles 3rd career game with 40 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 blocks, overtaking Shaquille O’Neal and other greats

Joel Embiid made history in his amazing 41 point outing against the Boston Celtics, joining…