“John Stockton was harder to guard than Michael Jordan!”: Gary Payton makes a shocking claim while comparing his defensive assignments on the Bulls and Jazz legends

Gary Payton surprisingly gave John Stockton the upper hand over Michael Jordan when it came to how tough it was to guard each.

Gary Payton is no slouch when it comes to being an absolute menace on the defensive end of the floor. He, along with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Kevin Garnett has been selected to a record nine All-Defensive teams while also having won the Defensive Player of the Year award as well.

It’s safe to say that Gary Payton earned his nickname ‘The Glove’ night in and night out. His son, Gary Payton II, has clearly picked up on his old man’s defensive instinct as he’s made it a terror for ball handlers to dribble anywhere around him.

Also read: “Draymond Green is the best defender I’ve ever seen… Makes all of our jobs easier!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson gives his flowers to his teammate after the latest DPOY rankings

The Seattle SuperSonics legend has faced off against some of the greatest offensive talents to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood, with Michael Jordan being atop that list.

According to Payton however, Jordan may not be the most ‘menacing’ offensive player he’s ever gone up against.

Michael Jordan is easier to guard than John Stockton, according to Gary Payton.

Given that teams in the same conference had to play against one another 6 times instead of 4 times in the 90s, Gary Payton saw a whole lot of John Stockton and his Utah Jazz when with the Seattle SuperSonics. When asked about who his toughest guard was, he brought up ‘The Mailman’s’ compadre over Michael Jordan.

“If I could guard Michael Jordan one game and guard him to the fullest; I had to play John Stockton almost 13 times a year, even if we played them 6 times in the regular season and then going Game 7s in the Playoffs.”

“He was a guy who was fundamentally sound. He would set picks, he would do the right thing. He would shoot 12 times, make 10. He was great,” said Payton.

Also read: “A deputy shared images of Kobe Bryant’s crash site at a bar recently, Vanessa Bryant wants immediate justice”: The legal battle between the late Lakers legend’s wife and the LA County takes a whole new low

The rest of the panel gave pushback of course but Payton brought out the ultimate trump card: he’s guarded them both for well over a decade.

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly much more dynamic of a player than John Stockton but given just how machine-like the latter was and yet he was still able to get to what he wanted to- GP may have a point here.