Michael Jordan Once Shockingly Won 2 Slam Dunk Contests In the Same Year Without Anyone Knowing it

The dunk contest of 2023 ended with aplomb: Mac McClung became the first G-League player to ever participate and subsequently win it. The dunks were impressive, and after many years of weak showings, this year got people hyped.

Michael Jordan, a fellow ex-winner of the contest (twice), was impressive for his day too, but his competition was slightly different. Jordan had to fend off the likes of Dominique Wilkins. Jordan, one of the greatest dunkers of all time, won the competition twice, inspiring the now-famous Jordan Brand logo.

He performed the rare feat in 1988, and that became the sole on his shoes forever. Air Jordan received a new meaning that day, a day etched into the history books.

After winning the dunk contest, he was then invited to judge a high school dunk contest that had a future teammate, JoJo English, competing.

Michael Jordan joined the panel to judge – ended up showing who’s boss

Going back home to South Carolina, Jordan was under the presumption that he would not have to put on a show. Strolling into the arena wearing baggy jeans, t-shirts, and his signature pair of Jordans, MJ was a cool cat.

But then when he saw JoJo English dunk and win, he was full of praise. Not the man who usually hands out full marks, he did for English. When English found out, he began to trash-talk the hometown hero. And what did Jordan do?

He destroyed the winner of the contest, wearing street clothes! Okay, not destroyed, but still beat him. Two dunk contests were won, without even being asked to participate in one!

JoJo English learned a valuable lesson that day – Do not rile up the Black Cat

The Chicago Bulls legend loved to play – he would do anything to be on the court. He called out Magic Johnson to play 1-v-1 during the 75th-year presentation, and he was serious about it too. He probably had his shorts on, underneath those pants.

And if a 60-year-old Jordan is competitive, what about the guy when he was at the height of his powers? He would eat, sleep, and breathe basketball. He was there pulling free-throw line dunks in his jeans, just because some kid called him out.

LeBron James could never!

