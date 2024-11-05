Shannon Sharpe Blames Giannis Antetokounmpo: You Have Not Only Weakened Your Team But Made Celtics Unbeatable

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to the worst start in franchise history through seven games with a record of 1-6. They also reached this mark in 1968-69, 1974-75, and 1993-94, missing the playoffs in each of those seasons. Amid their struggles as a team, rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the franchise have begun to spread. However, NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe blames Giannis for the downfall of the Bucks.

Advertisement

Sharpe’s passionate take came moments after Kendrick Perkins directed the attention toward Milwaukee’s two-time MVP on ESPN’s ‘First Take’. Perkins went on to say, “Giannis is the one that made this bed. He’s the one that got to lay in it.” The reason Perkins claimed Giannis is the one who “made this bed” is due to his role in landing Damian Lillard in Milwaukee.

Although Lillard is a superstar guard, the Bucks gave up Jrue Holiday in return. However, Holiday found his way to Milwaukee’s biggest rival, the Boston Celtics. Sharpe believes that Giannis’ desires led to the formation of the most dominant team in the NBA. He said,

“And Perk said he wanted another superstar, but in the process of getting that superstar in Damian Lillard, you weakened your team. Because of your on-ball presence, what Holiday is. Not only did you weaken your team, you strengthen the team that’s been your chief competition in the East. You made them damn near unbeatable.”

Both Perkins and Sharpe blamed Giannis for the current situation that the Bucks have found themselves in. Everything that the front office has done in the past few seasons has received the approval of Antetokounmpo.

Moreover, speculation is growing regarding Giannis’ potential thinning patience with the team. There is a possibility that he could request a trade if things get bad, but Sharpe believes Giannis can’t run from what he’s caused. “Why are you going to set the house on fire and then you’re going to run your ass up out of it? No, stay there! If it burns down, you set it on fire. Don’t duck and dodge now,” said Sharpe.

Neither Giannis nor his representatives have publicly suggested that he would leave the team that drafted him in 2013. However, the Bucks are the sixth oldest team in the NBA with an average age of 27.3 years. In addition to their tight financial binds, the only way to improve the roster would be to trade a significant player.

There are plenty of questions surrounding this team and it seems nobody has the answers to fix them.

The Bucks’ early struggles

Since hiring Doc Rivers midway through the 2023-24 season, the Bucks have struggled to produce as a team. In Adrian Griffin’s 43 games he coached with the team, he held a record of 30-13. However, the team fired him reportedly due to a lack of player relationships and defensive worries.

At the time, the Bucks were the 21st-ranked team defensively. This went against their usual defensive performance under Mike Budenholzer, where they typically finished top-five in the NBA. However, Griffin evolved the Bucks into the second-best offensive team during his time in Milwaukee.

It’s been a complete 180 under Doc Rivers. The esteemed champion-level coach was brought in to change the defensive identity of the team. Through the first seven games of the season, they are 22nd in the league, which is worse than their mark with Griffin. Additionally, they own the 20th-ranked offense in the league.

Milwaukee struggles mainly in its approach to defense. Out of the total shots their opponents attempt 25.2% of them are wide-open opportunities. That mark is the eighth worst in the NBA.

Unlike last season, which featured a struggling Damian Lillard, the star point guard has found his groove this season. Lillard is averaging 27.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on 45.2% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from three-point range.

Giannis and Lillard have yet to win a game when both of them score 30+ points in the same game this season. The Bucks’ championship aspirations are dwindling in front of their very eyes if they’re unable to shift the course soon.