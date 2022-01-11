“Guys were gassed, I don’t know if anyone has had a 6 hours flight between games”: Nets head coach Steve Nash takes a shot at the league, blaming poor scheduling of games as a reason for the loss against the Blazers”

Hall of Famer and Nets head coach Steve Nash cites scheduling of games as the reason for his team’s loss tonight against the Blazers.

A depleted Trail Blazers roster defeated the Brooklyn Nets 114-108, with all the starting 5 of the team scoring in double digits. Anfernee Simmons continued his terrific run, scoring a 23-point double-double. The Nets were missing James Harden due to a hyperextended knee but had Kyrie Irving on the road.

Former two-time champion Kevin Durant notched a 28-point double-double and was 100% from the free-throw line. Barring Irving, all the starters scored in single digits. The Nets were coming off an overtime win against the Spurs and had some hiccups traveling cross-country for the game in Portland.

However, both teams were playing back-to-back in this contest. During the post-game interview, head coach Steve Nash expressed his grievances regarding the poor scheduling. A similar sentiment was echoed by Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe as well.

Nash believed his guys were out of gas during the game against the Blazers. The former two-time MVP addressed Irving’s injury scare and KD playing high minutes as well.

Nets head coach Steve Nash breaks down the loss against the Blazers.

The scheduling of games has taken a big hit, considering the ongoing pandemic. Teams are playing with depleted rosters, with many games even being postponed. Recently, Nash had something to say about this in light of the Nets losing to the Blazers in Portland.

“Guys were gassed. I thought we had some good stretches, but overall I don’t think we had the juice to follow through and finish the job enough. You know, I don’t know if anyone has had a 6 hours flight between games. I know our guys were tired after yesterday’s overtime game. So to get on a 6-hour flight here. It felt evident to me that they didn’t have the pop, the juice to get the stops.”

“The guys were gassed tonight.” Steve Nash breaks down tough loss in Portland.#NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/a3FMYXURJM — YES Network (@YESNetwork) January 11, 2022

When asked about Irving, who rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter, Nash said he would have to have a look at the play again. However, Irving confirmed that he would play the game against the Bulls and was alright.

Nash reflected on Durant’s minutes stating they would rest KD in one of the upcoming games. The former two-time Finals MVP has been averaging above 40 minutes in the last couple of games.

Nash’s statements had the backing of Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe, describing the flight to Portland as the longest in his life.

Day’Ron Sharpe says that the Nets’ trip to Portland was the longest flight he’s ever been on: pic.twitter.com/MREu9e24tf — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) January 11, 2022

Nash’s statements cast the Nets in a bad light. Nash seemed to be resorting to excuses against a team who was playing back-to-back as well and had a depleted roster.