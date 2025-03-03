mobile app bar

Shannon Sharpe Claims Michael Jordan Could Never Do What LeBron James Has Accomplished

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Michael Jordan (L) and LeBron James (R)

Credit: Imagn Image

Michael Jordan accomplished more than just about anyone during his legendary NBA career, but he played only 15 seasons in the league. Meanwhile, LeBron James is in year 22 and still producing at prime levels. Shannon Sharpe holds that fact over MJ.

Sharpe lauded James’ recent stretch, claiming the 40-year-old is playing better now than during his best MVP season. The Hall of Fame tight end made it clear, even without saying his name, that he didn’t believe Jordan could have done what LeBron is doing.

Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe his ears and immediately said his First Take cohost had no idea what he was talking about. “Let me tell you something right now, Michael Jordan could’ve played 20 years in this era,” Smith insinuated.

Sharpe quickly shut that notion down, pointing to Jordan’s mid-career retirement, which the Bulls legend attributed to mental and physical burnout. With that in mind, it’s hard to believe His Airness could have lasted 22 straight seasons.

Sharpe siding with “GOAT James” over Michael Jordan is nothing new. The former Denver Bronco often voices support for James but doesn’t share the love for MJ. He’s even questioned Jordan’s leadership in the past.

Shannon Sharpe revealed he wouldn’t have dealt with MJ

As a two-time Super Bowl winner, Sharpe is a legend in his own right, but he took exception when Jordan stated only losers had a problem with his leadership style. Sharpe insists he’d much rather have played next to LBJ than MJ.

“LeBron James’ style would’ve worked best for me because I’m an alpha male,” Sharpe said

He continued, “Me and Mike’s going to butt heads because, if you think you’re going to call me out of my name, that’s not going to happen. I won’t let you say anything to me, so Michael and I would have had a problem.”

Sharpe clearly believes LeBron is better at lifting up and improving his teammates, while Jordan’s win-first mentality was marred by selfishness and ego. 

The championship results speak for themselves, but if Sharpe had to choose one of the two greats to go into battle with, he’d quickly choose the King.

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these