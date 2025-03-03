Shannon Sharpe Claims Michael Jordan Could Never Do What LeBron James Has Accomplished

Michael Jordan accomplished more than just about anyone during his legendary NBA career, but he played only 15 seasons in the league. Meanwhile, LeBron James is in year 22 and still producing at prime levels. Shannon Sharpe holds that fact over MJ.

Sharpe lauded James’ recent stretch, claiming the 40-year-old is playing better now than during his best MVP season. The Hall of Fame tight end made it clear, even without saying his name, that he didn’t believe Jordan could have done what LeBron is doing.

Stephen A. Smith couldn’t believe his ears and immediately said his First Take cohost had no idea what he was talking about. “Let me tell you something right now, Michael Jordan could’ve played 20 years in this era,” Smith insinuated.

Sharpe quickly shut that notion down, pointing to Jordan’s mid-career retirement, which the Bulls legend attributed to mental and physical burnout. With that in mind, it’s hard to believe His Airness could have lasted 22 straight seasons.

.@ShannonSharpe had to bring up these LeBron stats for the GOAT debate “I know somebody who could never do that.” pic.twitter.com/ZK0pi4fX7l — First Take (@FirstTake) March 3, 2025

Sharpe siding with “GOAT James” over Michael Jordan is nothing new. The former Denver Bronco often voices support for James but doesn’t share the love for MJ. He’s even questioned Jordan’s leadership in the past.

Shannon Sharpe revealed he wouldn’t have dealt with MJ

As a two-time Super Bowl winner, Sharpe is a legend in his own right, but he took exception when Jordan stated only losers had a problem with his leadership style. Sharpe insists he’d much rather have played next to LBJ than MJ.

“LeBron James’ style would’ve worked best for me because I’m an alpha male,” Sharpe said.

He continued, “Me and Mike’s going to butt heads because, if you think you’re going to call me out of my name, that’s not going to happen. I won’t let you say anything to me, so Michael and I would have had a problem.”

Sharpe clearly believes LeBron is better at lifting up and improving his teammates, while Jordan’s win-first mentality was marred by selfishness and ego.

The championship results speak for themselves, but if Sharpe had to choose one of the two greats to go into battle with, he’d quickly choose the King.