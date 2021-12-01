NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Myles Turner playing tonight vs Atlanta Hawks? Indiana Pacers release injury report

Myles Turner is deemed to be questionable after suffering a bout of illness following their loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Myles Turner is back and leading the NBA’s blocks charts. However, despite his ability to erase defensive breakdowns, the Pacers are reeling right now at 13th in the East. They sit at 9-14, 5 wins below .500, and haven’t had a winning streak of note this year.

There are few bright spots on an otherwise unremarkable Pacers roster. Chris Duarte is offensively the most polished rookie in the NBA this year. TJ McConnell provides good backup minutes.

It seems that their entire roster could be on the trade block currently. Turner himself has been the subject of a lot of trade speculations over the years. The likes of Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon, among others, have also been mentioned.

Trade buzz or not, however, the team is also one with a glut of talent all through the roster. In theory, the fit between Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon should’ve been great. But both of them suffer from the injury bug a bit too often for a consistent rhythm to develop.

Is Myles Turner playing tonight vs Atlanta Hawks? Indiana Pacers release injury report

Fantasy NBA players will be waiting tantalizingly for the next report on Myles Turner after the Pacers big was placed on their injury report ahead of their clash against the Atlanta Hawks.

In addition to TJ Warren being out for Indiana, Myles Turner is questionable with a non-COVID illness and former Hawks wing Justin Holiday is out in the health and safety protocols. https://t.co/OoJsxbZ78p — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 30, 2021

Turner would’ve had a big role to play in defending the pick-and-roll against Trae Young. The Hawks’ point guard is perhaps the best in the league at navigating those screen-and-roll possessions. Losing Turner will be huge for the Pacers on a night that they’ll require rim protection.

In the event that the league’s blocks leader doesn’t end up playing, Domantas Sabonis will soak up the bulk of his minutes at the 5. It would be a good thing for them on offense, but it likely handicaps their ability to plug 4th quarter runs by Atlanta.

