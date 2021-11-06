“If I finish a game with no fouls, I probably didn’t play hard enough”: Alex Caruso on leading the Bulls in personal fouls despite coming off the bench

Former NBA champion Alex Caruso talks about his new stint with the Chicago Bulls and his role on the roster, especially on the defensive end. The former Lakers player signifies the term hustle mentality.

The Chicago Bulls have surprised everyone with their performance this season so far. The team currently holds a 6-2 record. The Windy City had a 4-0 start to the season for the first time since the 1996-97 season. The Bulls acquired some of the best talents in the league during the off-season.

One of them being Alex Caruso, who signed a four-year deal with the team worth $36M. The point guard can play on both ends of the floor. Despite lacking physicality and size, Caruso is a great defender. A fan favorite, Caruso’s game is distinctive.

Coming off the bench, the 27-year old leads the Bulls in personal fouls (22) and ranks fourth in the NBA for steals (2.5 SPG). Caruso is tied with LaMelo Ball at the third position for most no of deflections (36).

Recently, the Bulls guard spoke about his defensive responsibilities with the team and how fouls are a part of his game. Caruso knows what his team expects from him.

Alex Caruso has been the soul of the Chicago Bulls’ defense.

According to Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago,

Caruso can frustrate his opponents, something he enjoys as well. The Bulls guard often engages in heated moments with the officials but manages to escape technical fouls. Thus walking on that thin line. The former champion has only three technicals in his career.

“If I finish a game with no fouls, I probably didn’t play hard enough,” Caruso said in an interview following this week’s morning shootaround in Boston. “That’s how I look at it.”

“That’s just kind of what I do,” the former Lakers guard said. “When they signed me, they didn’t want me to come in and do anything other than what I’m good at. That’s why they brought me here.”

“I’ve always tried to compete on the ball against some of the best players in the world. Night in and night out, you’re going to be facing somebody who’s really freaking good at basketball. I like playing defense. I like stopping people. I like making guys frustrated.”

The Bulls are one of the top 5 defensive teams in the NBA with a 101.8 rating. Caruso recently became the only player other than Michael Jordan to have the most no of steals(13) in the first four games of the Bulls franchise.

The Bulls have surprised everyone with their performance this year. The likes of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso have given Zach LaVine the ammunition he needed.