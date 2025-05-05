mobile app bar

Shannon Sharpe Defends Nikola Jokic’s ‘Vindication’ Comments From Chad Johnson’s Criticism

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Jan 6, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena.

Jan 6, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) following the win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets managed to put away the Los Angeles Clippers in dominant fashion in their Game 7 clash, advancing to the second round of the NBA Playoffs after an up-and-down regular season. The franchise notably made the tough decision to part ways with their long-tenured head coach, Michael Malone, mere weeks before the postseason kicked off. But after an impressive first-round victory, the Nuggets are feeling good about their decision to shake things up.

Both a Nuggets executive and franchise centerpiece Nikola Jokić spoke about their feeling of “vindication” regarding the choice to move on from Malone, who coached the team to a championship just two seasons earlier. The executive made it clear that had the Nuggets not gotten a fresh face in their locker room, there wouldn’t have even been a Game 7 to play.

Jokić echoed the executive’s claim while being careful not to throw shade at his former coach. The three-time MVP simply stated his belief that team owner Stanley Kroenke wanted a change in the organization. It was questioned whether this top-heavy Nuggets team could handle a defensive-laden Clippers squad, but it appears Kroenke got what he wanted out of the move.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson believes the Nuggets would have won, regardless of who was coaching them. But Sharpe pointed out why that doesn’t seem to be the case. “That’s not what they’re saying,” the Hall of Fame tight end replied. “If an exec say that and the best player on the team, I’m gonna take your word for it.”

Sharpe also mentioned the possibility of a coach not getting his players in the right spot to succeed, regardless of how talented the roster is. Every Nugget was at their best on Saturday, though, as six different players reached double-figures in a contest they led by 35 at one point. Now, Nikola Jokić is fully focused on taking down the top-seeded Thunder.

Nikola Jokić is more concerned with championships than MVPs

Nikola Jokić has gone on record stating that he doesn’t care too much about this season’s MVP race, an easy thing to say from a superstar talent who already boasts three of them. But Jokić’s priorities lie with his team, not himself. Despite facing off against the MVP frontrunner and likely victory, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokić doesn’t think that will be at the front of either of their minds.

“I think [the MVP award] is the last on both of our minds,” Jokić said Saturday night. But he still took time to praise his MVP competitor and soon-to-be playoff opponent. “He’s playing on so many levels, speed and so many levels, scorer. And everything looks so easy for him.”

“Even when you have, like, oh that’s a good defense, it feels so easy for him. He’s amazing with the change of speed, change of rhythm, ball-handling. He can post up guys. He can go by guys. Shooting the ball, mid-range is perfectly — un-guardable basically. A very special player,” Jokić gushed.

The Serbian sensation knows the battle he’s about to endure alongside a Nuggets team that is notably lacking in depth. That hasn’t stopped Jokić from accomplishing the improbable before, though. With him fully locked-in to his next matchup, Jokić and the Nuggets may be able to surprise in the second-round.

