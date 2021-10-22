“I love Kyle Lowry, but that mother**ker has to buy my daughter a $100,000 gift”: Jimmy Butler hilariously reveals he expects a “real expensive” gift from Lowry for his daughter’s birthday

During the Heat-Bucks postgame interview, Jimmy Butler hilariously reveals Kyle Lowry was expected to buy Butler’s daughter an expensive $100,000 gift for her birthday.

The Miami Heat had one of the best offseason deals, adding Kyle Lowry to the Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo team. Even though we saw the Heat play this preseason, we finally got to see them in regular-season action.

Playing the defending champs, Milwaukee Bucks, Butler and co. were surely looking for their revenge after their 2021 playoffs battle. And much to everyone’s surprise, Miami managed to grab their opening night win… by 42 points.

Tyler Herro was the difference-maker for Erik Spoelstra’s team, putting up 27 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in only 24 minutes. Butler and Adebayo too were instrumental with a combined 41-point night.

Also Read: The Heat bulldoze a depleted Milwaukee Bucks

It was a subpar Miami debut for Lowry who finished with only 5 points on 12.5% shooting from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc. After the game, Jimmy Buckets had some interesting comments for Kyle, which had nothing to do with basketball.

Jimmy Butler expects Kyle Lowry to spend $100,000 for Jimmy’s daughter’s birthday gift

Apparently, it is Jimmy Butler’s daughter’s birthday tomorrow. And he explicitly told Kyle, during the post-game interview, that he expected a “real expensive” gift. $100,000 or more to be more clear. Butler hilariously said:

“Everybody knows how much love I have for him. But more than anything, I hope that mothеrfu**еr knows my daughter’s birthday is tomorrow. I want a real expensive gift. 100K+, Kylе. She nееds that. Kyle, a hundred thousand. I’m not f**king around!”

“I want a really expensive gift. $100K plus, Kyle. … She needs that.” It’s Jimmy Butler’s daughter’s birthday and Kyle Lowry better not forget 😂 pic.twitter.com/UgUDpUzxJE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 22, 2021

Also Read: When the Ball brothers recorded a memorable clip of the Bulls star freestyling during their Chino Hills days

The regular season has just started and it is great to see the Heat veterans gel so well with each other. Judging from their only game, Miami is surely one of the underdogs to look out for in the Eastern Conference.