Michael Jordan “Couldn’t Believe” When A Veteran Coach Questioned Him On Why He Dunks

Michael Jordan was a talent unlike anyone had ever seen in the NBA when he entered the league in 1985. While a handful of past legends also played their game above the rim, few had the combination of grace, athleticism, and power that MJ boasted during his prime. The Bulls legend’s slams looked effortless, but not everyone appreciated his high-flying dunks.

In 1987, Jordan still had yet to enjoy any team success in Chicago, but he’d already managed to solidify himself as the next face of the league. MJ easily won Rookie of the Year and nearly won MVP in his first campaign, proving that he was doing something right.

Yet, one Bulls coach who was stuck in his old school ways didn’t believe Jordan’s slams were necessary.

To Jordan, this seemed to be a personal attack. The Hall of Famer had made a name for himself as an electric athlete dating back to his collegiate career with North Carolina. Everyone knew he was at his best driving to the rim and rising over defenders. Yet, this coach insisted that a young MJ opted for what he believed was a safer shot.

“You know what he told me? And when he said this, I knew one of us was over the hill. He told me, ‘The highest percentage shot on the drive is to lay it up,'” Jordan said in a 1987 interview with Sports Illustrated.

“He asked me, ‘Why do you go on trying those outrageous jumps and moves and dunks?’ I couldn’t believe it. I just stared at him and said, ‘Hey, I don’t plan this stuff. It just happens.'” Jordan added.

Jordan was known to improvise in the air. Considering the hefty amount of legendary rim protectors he faced, that skill undoubtedly helped him throughout his career.

Despite missing the majority of his second season due to injury, Jordan’s debut season ensured his star was on the rise. Charles Barkley even admitted decades later that he knew MJ would be a superstar while the two played with Team USA in 1984, before ever setting foot in the league.

Jordan didn’t take long to become a superstar once he reached the pros. A key to his dominance, however, was his uber-athleticism, which this coach was seemingly trying to limit.

No one was better at driving the lane and finishing with authority, so it’s understandable why MJ was so baffled. He was still far from a perfect player, though.

Jordan didn’t work on his deep-range shooting

Jordan excelled in nearly all facets of the game. He was the NBA’s most dominant scorer while also arguably the league’s most feared defender during his prime. But he was never known to be an accurate three-point marksman, especially early in his career.

MJ did boast a deadly mid-range, but once he explained why, he never tried to take his range deeper.

“Shooting is something I don’t wanna excel at because it takes away from all phases of my game,” the 6-time NBA champion admitted.

“My game is a fake, drive to the hole, penetrate, dish off, dunk, whatever. And when you have that mentality, as I found out in my first game of making threes, you don’t go to the hole as much. You go to the three-point line, and you start waiting for someone to find you,” he noted.

The five-time MVP explained why that simply wasn’t his mentality. He had shown flashes of being a reliable three-point shooter at times, but it’s true that he wouldn’t have been nearly as effective without his drives to the hoop.

Thankfully, Jordan stuck to his guns and didn’t listen to his detractors, like his former coach. Otherwise, MJ may not have been the iconic talent the world has come to know him as.