Shannon Sharpe on Luka Doncic-Dennis Schroder Altercation: You Can’t Call Someone a B**ch

Plenty of fans complain that players are too friendly with each other nowadays, that the rivalries and physicality and the ruggedness is long gone. However, the recent incident involving the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers proved that these league still has glimpses of that old past left.

On December 28, the Kings took a short trip to Los Angeles to face the Lakers. Unfortunately, they didn’t walk away with the outcome they hoped for, losing 125-101 to the Lakers. The loss wasn’t the only thing they would leave with though. Schroder’s plan for Luka Doncic also left them with a big controversy and a 3-day suspension.

The former Lakers guard got into an exchange of trash talk with Doncic throughout the game. Reports say that Doncic allegedly brought up Schroder’s infamous $84 million contract extension, which he declined. It appeared that Doncic used some other verbiage that led to Schroder confronting the Slovenian star 40 minutes after the buzzer. Schroder told Doncic he can’t call him a “b****”. Shortly after, Schroder reportedly tried to swing at Doncic.

The NBA took some time to deliberate on the situation and eventually suspended Schroder for three games. Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson shared their opinion on the matter, which led to Sharpe siding with Schroder.

“You can’t call people that,” Sharpe said on Nightcap. “Where can you go and just call somebody that and say, ‘Oh, yeah. I was playing.'”

Sharpe is all for trash talk, but certain things cross a line that shouldn’t be crossed. What Doncic allegedly said to Schroder crossed the line in Sharpe’s opinion.

“I understand trash talking. I was pretty good at it, one of the best if you ask me. But I ain’t calling nobody no b****,” Sharpe said.

Ocho listened attentively before he shared his two cents. He believes Schroder’s actions speak volumes to how out of line Doncic must’ve been. Especially since Doncic’s status in the league solidifies him as someone players don’t typically want to be on the bad side of. “Luka is a prominent figure in the NBA. That’s not really someone you choose to fight,” Ocho proclaimed.

It’s perfectly normal for Schroder to feel anger toward Doncic for saying such a thing. However, violence isn’t the solution to resolve that matter. Sharpe and Ocho aren’t condoning resorting to physical altercation either, but rather clearing the air on what could happen if someone crosses the line, which Doncic did.

Schroder most likely learned his lesson, but that doesn’t mean he will be awfully friendly with Doncic the next time the two share the same court. The two teams will face off once more tonight, but Schroder won’t suit up as he continues to serve his suspension. The next time we’ll be able to see Schroder face Doncic will be on March 1.