Who Will Replace Cameron Brink?

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) and Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) battle for a loose ball during the first quarter on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The 2024 WNBA Draft’s #2 pick, Cameron Brink underwent a lot of struggles throughout her rookie campaign for the Los Angeles Sparks. Brink saw a huge drop in minutes because she was getting baited into a lot of fouls. While her NCAA rival Angel Reese has tallied over 30 minutes per game in her rookie season so far, the Sparks Center lodged 22 minutes per game in 15 games. However, it seems like Brink’s disappointing WNBA outing will spill over to her Olympics campaign as well.

She was bracing herself for a dominant outing for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, but on 18th June 2024, she heartbreakingly tore her ACL during a game against the Connecticut Sun. In the sixth minute of the first quarter, Brink fell to the floor while trying to initiate a play as Brionna Jones unintentionally stepped on her feet, causing significant damage to the 22-year-old’s left knee.

As a result, Brink has been sidelined from the Olympics with a torn ACL. She has also been ruled out for the rest of the WNBA season.

In this wake, the Sparks have signed 6’4” Queen Egbo to fill the Center spot. Having a similar height as Brink, she fits the bill as a rugged inside presence, but has limited mobility compared to the rookie. She has signed a hardship contract to replace Brink in the lineup and this opportunity may propel her back as a starter in the WNBA.

23-year-old Egbo had an impressive rookie season in 2022 as a 5+ points and 5+ rebounds per game type of player. But later her minutes diminished because she couldn’t elevate her game in the subsequent seasons. Therefore, Egbo must relish the chance to prove herself after having been waived by the Sun earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Cameron Brink’s injury caused a selection quandary for the selection committee of the USA 3×3 Women’s Basketball Olympic team which is bound for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Brink was part of the original 3×3 women’s hoops squad alongside Atlanta Dream’s high-scoring guard Rhyne Howard, former LSU guard Hailey Van Lilith, and ex-WNBA player Cierra Burdick.

However, Brink’s LA Sparks teammate Center Dearica Hamby has been selected as the center’s replacement after a breakout All-Star styled season. She has the skill set to thrive in triple-threat situations during the 3×3 games.

At any rate, Cameron Brink has suffered a huge setback in her budding WNBA career. But hoops fans would hope that she remains positive in her journey to a long-term rehabilitation.