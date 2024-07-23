Shannon Sharpe Puts Aside Differences to Wish Skip Bayless the Best After Departure from Undisputed

It was recently announced that Skip Bayless will leave FS1 after this summer. Many people expected Shannon Sharpe, Bayless’ former partner on UNDISPUTED, to be in a more celebratory mood after the NFL legend’s tussle with the veteran media host ended his FS1 stint. However, Sharpe was in a very different mood while addressing the news during a Nightcap episode. Unc put all the past differences aside to congratulate Bayless on a stellar run with FS1 and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Bayless has been with FS1 for the last eight years. In that time, he’s been one of the most successful personalities on television, while also being a part of a few controversies, including the one with Sharpe. However, the three-time Super Bowl Champion said that he’s eternally grateful to Bayless for giving him the opportunity that became the launching pad for his second career.

“I want Skip to succeed and Undisputed, and just because I’m not there that doesn’t mean I don’t want him to succeed. I just realized that he and I couldn’t succeed at the same table.”

“I don’t know what Skip’s gonna do. I wish him the best, but I don’t make the call,” Sharpe added.

As for providing a platform to Bayless after this summer, the First Take host said that the final call on it can only be made by ESPN.

Sharpe also brought up the comments that ESPN and Stephen A. Smith have made in the last few days about Bayless’ chances of joining their network. In an attempt to stay clear of any possible controversy, Unc stated that it’s not in his hands to make the call as to who will be hired next on the network.

That’s why he has decided to not engage on that topic as he doesn’t have any control over the final decision.

ESPN and Stephen A. Smith have already made their decision public

With Bayless parting ways with FS1, many fans were hoping to see him reunite with his former TV partners Stephen A. and Shannon Sharpe at ESPN. However, as soon as the news about him leaving FS1 broke out, ESPN issued a statement confirming that there’s no possibility of that reunion.

The ESPN spokesperson told Front Office Sports, “We are set with the current First Take rotation and wish Skip the best on his future endeavors.”

After that, Stephen A. addressed the matter on his show. He said, “Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, together as partners, working across from each other on a debate show, is over. It’s been over. This is not the first time I’ve said it. There’s no negativity or shade being shown at Skip Bayless. I have moved on.”

As of now, Bayless doesn’t have an offer to join another show. In the coming weeks, we’ll get to know if he’s still in demand or not.