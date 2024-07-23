1x NBA Champion Claims Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett Might Take Over Undisputed After Skip Bayless’ Exit

Nearly eight years after joining FS1, Skip Bayless is set to leave the network after this summer. Many believe that he helped keep Fox Sports competitive in the current market with his show, UNDISPUTED. However, with him parting ways with FS1, the network will now face the difficult task of replacing the media veteran. As the search for Bayless’ replacement continues, former NBA star Jeff Teague discussed the personalities who can potentially take up the job during a recent edition of his Club 520 Podcast.

Teague said that Bayless has done a commendable job for FS1 so far and he deserves respect for it. However, the 72-year-old isn’t as respected in the business as he should be because he often gets in the crosshairs of athletes with his takes.

The 2021 NBA Champion believes that the reason why players don’t respect Bayless despite all his experience is because he has never been an athlete himself at the highest level. The 36-year-old declared that someone with actual experience of being on the playing field will be able to do a better job than a talking head like Skip.

Teague further said that it will be great for the future of the show if they make Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett the face of FS1 moving forward. In his words, “To see other people who’ve been there, like Shannon Sharpe take over, because he’s been there. He knows the experience. He’s been there…So, people kinda respect that more.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see KG and…Paul Pierce damn near take over FS1,” Teague added. A duo like Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson can also be great additions to the network once Bayless leaves. Teague even tried to promote himself for a similar job.

The bottom line in this scenario is that even though Bayless is a veteran in this field of work, most fans would rather see someone with actual experience as an athlete commenting on other athletes. Garnett and Pierce has already gained a lot of popularity working for All the Smoke. So they can ensure a seamless transition as FS1 analysts.

For Bayless, things aren’t looking good right now at the age of 72. He has announced his departure this summer, but he doesn’t have any other major opportunities lined up for him.

Stephen A. Smith confirmed that Skip Bayless will not join First Take

Amidst the impending departure, ESPN was looking like a possible destination for Bayless. Fans of the media veteran were hoping that after leaving FS1, he will be reunited with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe.

However, ESPN has denied any possibility of Bayless joining the network. Stephen A. has also addressed the matter on his show, confirming that Bayless will not join ESPN.

Stephen A. said, “Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith, together as partners, working across from each other on a debate show, is over. It’s been over. This is not the first time I’ve said it. There’s no negativity or shade being shown at Skip Bayless. I have moved on.”

Bayless is capable enough to spearhead a project on his own, but it’ll be interesting to see if he gets any lucrative offers from other networks.