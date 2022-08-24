LeBron James’ attempt at rapping along to $2 million worth Pop Smoke went hilariously wrong

LeBron James is a rap enthusiast, and whenever an artist he likes drop a song, you can always find the Lakers star bopping along to it.

The Lakers star became the first active NBA player to reach a net worth of $1 billion earlier this year, and he joined a short list of athletes to make that much money.

LeBron, Michael Jordan, and Tiger Woods are the only athletes to reach the billion dollar mark, and that figure is a testament to their hardwork both within and outside their playing career.

After all, while these guys are some of the richest people in the world, they make most of their money from outside their respective leagues.

LeBron has a shoe deal with Nike has starred in movies, invests in various businesses, and much more to keep his income flowing. Jordan did the same, and so did Tiger Woods. LeBron also uses his money for charitable causes, the biggest being his I Promise school which gives free education to underprivileged kids in Ohio.

LeBron James couldn’t rap along to Pop Smoke

If you follow LeBron James on Instagram, you’ll often see the NBA star moving his head along to some rap song. Whether it’s Drake, Nipsey, Eminem, or someone else, LeBron loves his music.

However, he isn’t always the best at it. He once tried to rap along to Pop Smoke, who has a net worth of $2 million, but unfortunately, he wasn’t too good at it.

Lebron singing but not knowing the lyrics to this pop smoke song will forever be hilarious with all due respect😂 pic.twitter.com/yAKKjSS9us — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) August 23, 2022

Credit to LeBron for trying and not going away from who he is. Right now, the Lakers star is getting ready for a massive bounce-back season for his team.

The Lakers absolutely underperformed last season. They made the bold move to bring in Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last offseason, but the move absolutely blew up in their faces.

The roster was never built to take advantage of Westbrook’s best traits, and he had perhaps his worst statistical season of his career. Everything he did on the court was viewed under a microscope.

Whether it was roster issues or coaching, the Westbrook fit was always off. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis was injured for a large part of the season.

LeBron James for his part did everything he could. He almost led the league in scoring, and he had an MVP caliber season. He perhaps would have even won had the Lakers not done so poor.

