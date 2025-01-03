“Shaq Is A Terrible Person”: Shaquille O’Neal’s ‘Disgusting’ Bathroom Pranks And More Anger NBA Fans

Shaquille O’Neal’s idea of having fun often had other people paying the price. During his time in the NBA, Shaq was known among his teammates for coming up with unique pranks. Although pranks are ideally supposed to be harmless, most of Shaq’s pranks were far from that. Over the years, several of his former teammates have revealed their favorite Shaq prank.

As the stories have piled up, hoop fans have noticed a problematic pattern with Shaq’s idea of pranking people. Some of the stories narrated by Tyronn Lue, Gary Payton, Matt Barnes, and more have angered fans as they believe Shaq’s actions were ‘disgusting’ and he was a ‘weirdo’ for doing that to others.

During an interview with VLAD TV, GP told one such story. He said, “One of the rookies would be in the stall, he [Shaq] would take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for about a week. And then all of a sudden he will pour it on them.” Shaq’s teammates, even after all these years believe that playing such pranks on others is normal.

The fans however aren’t on board with his actions. One fan responded to the clip, “Shaq is a terrible person.” The fan went on to equate Shaq’s behavior to some harsh realities of his life. “You know this cause ever so often he on the internet crying about being alone in his big house. But sh*t like this is prison warfare. Whoever Shaq did this to should’ve physically tried to end his career,” he added.

Payton’s clip has received several other responses that are just as harsh. It could be the old-school humor that’s not connecting with today’s fans, but if someone were to execute such pranks in today’s league, they’d be in a lot of trouble.

Matt Barnes talked about Shaquille O’Neal’s outrageous prank

During an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, Matt Barnes recalled one of the most outrageous pranks Shaq has ever pulled off. Barnes said that when the rest of the team, including Lou Amundson was busy doing shootarounds, Shaq put Amundson’s mouthpiece in his underwear.

He said, “They had a back and forth thing, and one time Shaq…put Lou’s mouthpiece in his tights and put it up underneath his n*ts…Everyone knew but Lou. So, Shaq goes through a whole shootaround with Lou’s mouthpiece under his n*t sack and then put it back in his locker.” After that, they were about to play a game and Amundson wasn’t aware of what happened inside the locker room.

The forward started doing all his pre-game rituals and put his mouthpiece on. That’s when Shaq’s actions were revealed as everyone who knew about the prank fell on the ground, laughing. Barnes acknowledged that Shaq crossed a line with that prank, but no one could fight him because of his physique.

He said, “You’re not fighting Shaq…Shaq would tackle people naked and…he would just keep the energy light and fun and then obviously, be serious when needed.” Despite his questionable acts, Barnes stated that Shaq is a great person.

Tyronn Lue recalled when Shaquille O’Neal defecated in a teammate’s shoes

The stories about Shaq’s ‘disgusting’ pranks are endless. In his nearly two-decade-long career, Shaq remained the same person even when he was past his prime athletically. During an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, Tyronn Lue recalled another outrageous Shaq prank story.

Lue said that Shaq liked to throw his weight around his teammates. So, one time when he asked rookie Devean George to do something and he refused to do it, Shaq decided to teach him a lesson. While George was busy doing shooting drills, Shaq defecated in his shoes and made sure that he couldn’t figure it out.

Lue said, “Shaq goes in the stall and he takes a sh*t in Devean’s shoes. So, he takes it and he knocks it so it goes all the way down.” Unaware of Shaq’s prank, George came back into the locker room to put his feet in the defecated shoes. While Lue has confidently narrated the story several times in the past as well, making it sound real, George claims that it never happened to him.

Back in 2022, he told TMZ Sports, “Hell no, that’s a lie, that’s cap. And I know T-Lue started that… It never happened. I think he did that to somebody in Orlando.” Even if he wasn’t the victim of this particular prank, the act itself is worth condemning.

There’s another pattern worth noting about the people who tell the stories of these pranks. Shaq’s former teammates either begin with or end their story by claiming that he is a great person to be around and was a great teammate. However, it’s difficult to imagine that the ones on the receiving end would say the same.

During his career, Shaq had troubles with several of his teammates as well as coaches. A lot of it can be equated to his bully-like behavior that’s only appreciated by a select few. Although there’s no questioning Shaq’s intention as he is one of the sweetest celebrities, who always looks out for people, his idea of having fun was troubling for some of his teammates.