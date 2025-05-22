Gary Payton Explains Why These 4 Modern NBA Stars Could Dominate the ’90s, Including LeBron James

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Gary Payton was a complete anomaly as a player. His defensive impact was similar to that of an elite rim protector, yet he was a 6-foot-4 point guard. He was a completely baffling example of a player fully outperforming their frame with elite preparation and skill development. So, in a modern era that has been built around constantly evolving training regimens and more wide-reaching skillsets, it seems like current players could absolutely follow Payton’s mold from the past.

Unfortunately for any prospective time traveling athletes, Payton doesn’t agree. On the Brownie and Rab Show, when asked to name five current players who could handle playing in the 1990s, he could only come up with four names and spent more time explaining why players couldn’t make the cut.

While the names he chose are not the most obvious, they are certainly great picks for what Payton clearly values: defense, toughness and positional consistency in role and skills.

“Jrue Holiday,” started Payton, mentioning the current player who most closely resembles his own play. “LeBron would’ve played pretty good in that era because of his size and his bigness. Draymond could’ve played in our era. I would’ve loved for Draymond to play against Charles Barkley … Durant … he was long, he shoots the ball, can be just like Scottie Pippen.”

It was here that he faltered. The names that came to mind started having too many warts to be picked. Giannis Antetokounmpo? No, his play style is too predicated on going downhill, and Payton claimed his contemporaries would (somehow) have prevented that.

Kyrie Irving, in particular, was called a product of his time by Payton. When asked if he could stop Irving, Payton said, “I would’ve had my hands on him. We were hand checking everybody. We could control him. All that dribble dribble s***, I get it … that’s gonna be it, and I’m gonna pound on him.”

Hand checking was banned in 2004, and ’90s truthers have been howling about it ever since. While physicality is still allowed, the rule sought to open up offenses and reward better defensive skill, effort and timing, not just the ability to get away with fouling.

Still, rule changes are part of what makes it so hard to compare eras. It’s undoubtedly true that excellent ball handlers like Irving and Steph Curry would struggle if faced with a defense that could get away with hitting them all game. It’s also true that those same defenders would likely spend a lot of time in foul trouble today.