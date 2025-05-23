Transitioning From Nike, Gary Payton Vowed To Join Michael Jordan’s Brand If They Fulfiled A Single Condition Of His

Gary Payton was a premier guard in the NBA in the 90s. His stint with the SuperSonics placed him among the best point guards in the league. During his illustrious career, he was closely associated with Nike, donning some of the brand’s most iconic basketball sneakers. From his college days at Oregon State, where he sported the Nike Air Force II and Nike Force STS, to his NBA career, Payton’s footwear choices mirrored his dynamic playing style.

Advertisement

Notably, the Nike Air Zoom Flight 98, aptly nicknamed “The Glove,” was designed to encapsulate his quickness and defensive prowess, featuring innovative elements like the “Monkey Paw” technology for ankle support. However, as his career progressed, Payton sought a change when Michael Jordan’s brand approached him.

The Glove saw how big the sneaker industry had become at the time, and he also understood the market control that the Jordan brand had. Despite that, he had one condition they needed to fulfil before bringing Payton on. During an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast, he talked about his only condition.

“I told them, man, only way I’mma wear them is they got to give me some funk. They gave me some funk, man,” Payton said. This condition underscored Payton’s desire for sneakers that not only performed well on the court but also resonated with his unique style and personality. Recognizing this, Jordan Brand embraced the challenge, providing Payton with footwear that combined functionality with the distinctive style he craved.

He wore Jordan 12 PEs in Lakers colorway, Jordan 18.5 PEs, Jordan 19 and Jordan 19 SE, and Team Hustles. After signing with the Jordan brand, GP’s sneaker game went on another level, and on every other outing, he wore an exclusive pair.

Gary Payton felt like he made it when he got his first signature shoe

Every athlete grows up dreaming of their own signature shoe. Wearing your own shoes during games is a unique reminder that you have made it. GP knows that feeling very well. During a conversation with Nick DePaula in 2016, he detailed how he felt when Nike told him he was going to get his own shoes.

GP said that it validated all his efforts and hard work that he put into his game. It showed him that he did his job right on the floor, and the signature shoes were his reward. He believes that every athlete with a signature shoe should feel very proud of their hard work.

But it’s not all about being offered a deal by a company; the real satisfaction lies in regular people going to stores and buying those shoes. At the end of the day, it was Nike who made it possible, and GP said that he was honored to receive his own shoe from the company.