“Shaq Is Notorious For Not Watching Games”: NBA Fans Livid At Shaquille O’Neal For His Botched Karl Anthony Towns Take

As the NBA playoffs wages on, the series are getting a little tighter. That includes the Knicks and the Pistons, who are currently tied 1-1 after Detroit won their first postseason game in 16 years. The NBA on TNT crew gave their analysis on the series, including Shaquille O’Neal. Unfortunately for Diesel, he’s being called out for clearly not watching parts of Game 2.

Shaq threw credit to Knicks star Karl Anthony-Towns for “playing like a true big man” against the Pistons. Funnily enough, that wasn’t the case. KAT had a terrible second half in Game 2, didn’t score any points, and only pulled down six rebounds in his team’s loss. Ernie Johnson informed O’Neal of this in the moment on TV. Shaq seemed surprised.

Well, NBA fans weren’t going to let that slide. Several took to X and let the four-time champion know that his analysis has been slipping. However, more seem to be calling out the NBA on TNT crew for just straight up not watching the games they are breaking down.

“Shaq is notorious for not watching games,” said one person. “Him and Charles Barkley just say stuff and hope it fits that’s why I never take what they say seriously.”

