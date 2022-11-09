“LeBron James Won’t Be Allowed to Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Record!”: John Salley Drops Shocking Theory On Lakers Star And His Franchise

The Lakers may not be doing so hot, but LeBron James’s numbers haven’t seen much of a dip. After 9 games played this season, the man is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists, while shooting 44.7% from the field.

If it wasn’t obvious already, it’s only starting to seem like a foregone conclusion that the King will overcome Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record at some point this season.

Or at least, you’d believe that to be the case.

You see, former Lakers center, John Salley recently got on with Shannon Sharp on ‘Club Shay Shay’. And here, he revealed a rather shocking opinion about this whole situation.

John Salley lets out a Phil Jackson quote to explain why LeBron James may not be allowed to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record

John Salley played a long 11 years in the NBA, during which he accumulated 4 championships, and played for 5 different teams during his career. And of course, during this time, he learned quite a bit from the personnel around the league.

One such figure he absorbed knowledge from was Phil Jackson. And it is a quote from the legendary head coach that has led him to believe a rather shocking train of thought.

.@thejohnsalley says LeBron won’t pass Kareem as the All-Time Leading Scorer 👀 “You’re going to be really mad…Phil Jackson once told me: ‘Some records need to stand.’” pic.twitter.com/jYGvVRimGg — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) November 7, 2022

In all honesty, this does seem a bit far-fetched.

At 37 years old, while he is still capable of being on a title contender, the Lakers haven’t been able to give him that. So instead, the only thing he can really look forward to is breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record.

So, if the Lakers were to get in the way of that, we don’t imagine he’d take that sitting down.

Just as he shouldn’t.

What is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring tally?

We’ve been talking about LeBron James potentially breaking this record for some time now. But what is the value of the monstrosity he has been whittling down?

Well, as of the time of writing, the King’s tally stands at 37,281 points.

On the other hand, the mighty Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record stands at 38,387.

With the difference being just north of 1000 points, while there is a possibility the record doesn’t break this season, it will be shattered soon enough. And we can’t imagine James doesn’t dream every night of the day it does.

