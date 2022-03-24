“Shaq literally owns Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe!”: Fans are left in shock and horror as YouTuber reveals the NBA legend’s most expensive purchases

YouTuber explains Shaq’s most expensive purchases over his entire life, and it is a sight to behold

Shaquille O’Neal is a rich man. And we don’t mean just normal former NBA player rich. We mean REALLY rich.

Ever since the start of his NBA career, the Lakers legend has participated in several different promotional and marketing campaigns for a plethora of franchises. And of course, to add to that, the man has also made countless different smart investments along the way.

And, of course, the cherry on top, he is still working as an analyst on TNT’s, Inside the NBA. And, we don’t think the money he receives from there is some small amount, either.

So, with all this money at his fingertips, you have to wonder just what he does with all of that paper, aside from reinvesting it, of course. And this was exactly something YouTuber ‘REBOUND’ decided to make a video on. And let’s just say, one of the items mentioned will do more than just catch your attention.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaq admitted to literally ‘owning’ Marilyn Monroe, and Elvis Presley

We wish we were joking.

Most of Shaq’s interests are the predictable kind when it comes to spending money. You have cars, building complexes, and of course, some pretty sweet mansions for his own personal use. But one of them… well, just take a look at the tweet below.

Truth be told here, we aren’t quite so sure about what Shaquille O’Neal meant when he said that he owns both Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. And if we’re being totally honest, we’re not so sure we want to either.

The Diesel is a very rich man with very rich interests. And we don’t need to know if owning corpses is included in his list of hobbies.

