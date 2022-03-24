“Who’s Shaq?! I’m Pierre, from Jamaica!”: Shaquille O’Neal extends his repertoire of shenanigans, by hilariously acting as undercover Lyft driver for multiple people

Lakers legend Shaq is back at it again with the shenanigans, with his latest little stunt

Shaquille O’Neal was a bit of a meanie during his NBA career, to say the least. After all, you don’t get to having 4 championships, 3 Finals MVPs, a league MVP, and much, much more, without being a bit mean sometimes.

However, since the conclusion of his career in the league, the man seems to have turned over a leaf… or perhaps, more like he decided to exaggerate a side of himself that has existed since he was a kid. His childish side.

Over the years, Shaq has become famous for all the shenanigans he pulls, whether it be while he’s on-air with the crew of ‘Inside the NBA’, or during his ventures off it. And it’s his more recent actions in the latter category, that we’re here to talk to you about today. Namely, his actions as a cab driver.

Confused? Well then, let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaq dresses up as a host of different people while being their Lyft driver

It seems that Shaquille O’Neal just got a lot more Shaq.

As always, the man is always up for a bit of fun, no matter where he is. And recently… well, he did this.

It’s just so beautiful. We’ve seen it for 5 hours straight now.

With so many personas displayed in the video by the Big Diesel, himself, we wonder… which one was your favorite? Personally, for me, it was unequivocally the Jamaican one.

We’d just like to end this piece by saying, never change Shaquille O’Neal. Please, never change.

