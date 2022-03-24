Basketball

“Who’s Shaq?! I’m Pierre, from Jamaica!”: Shaquille O’Neal extends his repertoire of shenanigans, by hilariously acting as undercover Lyft driver for multiple people

"Who's Shaq?! I'm Pierre, from Jamaica!": Shaquille O'Neal extends his repertoire of shenanigans, by hilariously acting as undercover Lyft driver for multiple people
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Chennai was fortunate to have a leader like him": Virender Sehwag heaps praise on MS Dhoni after he retires as CSK captain ahead of IPL 2022
Next Article
Ravindra Jadeja captaincy record: Has R Jadeja led CSK in the IPL?
NBA Latest Post
"Who's Shaq?! I'm Pierre, from Jamaica!": Shaquille O'Neal extends his repertoire of shenanigans, by hilariously acting as undercover Lyft driver for multiple people
“Who’s Shaq?! I’m Pierre, from Jamaica!”: Shaquille O’Neal extends his repertoire of shenanigans, by hilariously acting as undercover Lyft driver for multiple people

Lakers legend Shaq is back at it again with the shenanigans, with his latest little…